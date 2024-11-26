IDF soldier seriously hurt in Hezbollah drone attack on Hermon

The IDF also announced on Tuesday morning that Sgt. First Class Yona Betzalel Brief, 23 had succumbed to wounds incurred on Oct. 7th, 2023, while fighting terrorists during the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel.

By JNS

An Israeli soldier was critically wounded on Tuesday morning when a Hezbollah attack drone, launched from Lebanon, exploded in the Mount Hermon area of the Golan Heights without warning, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The military stated that the incident was under investigation.

In a separate incident, a reservist non-commissioned officer from the 8163rd Battalion of the Combat Engineering Corps was severely wounded during combat in the central Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

Both casualties were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment, and their families notified, according to the IDF.

The IDF also announced on Tuesday morning that a soldier had succumbed to wounds incurred on Oct. 7th, 2023, while fighting terrorists during the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel.

The soldier was identified as Sgt. First Class Yona Betzalel Brief, 23, a combat medic with the Duvdevan commando unit, from Modi’in.

ANOTHER VICTIM OF THE OCT 7 MASSACRE

🕯️Sgt. First Class Yona Betzalel Brief, 23, from Modi'in has tragically succumbed to severe injuries he received on October 7th, 2023 BDE pic.twitter.com/X9ukfRBkk3 — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) November 26, 2024

His death brings to 805 the number of Israeli soldiers killed on all fronts since the start of the war.

Also on Tuesday morning, a home in the evacuated border town of Kiryat Shmona suffered a direct hit by a Hezbollah rocket. There were no injuries reported.

Hezbollah launched 10 rockets at the Western Galilee overnight Monday, wounding two people in Nahariya, one of them seriously.

The couple, a 70-year-old woman and 80-year-old man whose apartment suffered a direct hit, were evacuated to the city’s Galilee Medical center in serious and mild condition, respectively, according to Magen David Adom emergency medical service spokesperson Zaki Heller.