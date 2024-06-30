IDF strikes terror den near Tulkarm

Terrorists after an Israeli military raid in Tulkarem, December 17, 2023. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

By JNS

The IDF confirmed earlier Palestinian reports on Sunday that it conducted an airstrike on a building in the Nur Shams refugee camp east of Tulkarm in Samaria.

According to Palestinian reports, the building was the house of the uncle of Abu Shahja’a, commander of the Tulkarm Battalion of the Islamic Jihad Palestinian terror group.

Saeed Izzat Jaber, 24, was killed and five others injured, two in serious condition, the Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported.

Israeli security forces are checking whether two of the terrorists were those who murdered Amnon Mukhtar, 67, in Qalqiliya on June 22.

Mukhtar was shot dead while shopping for produce for his Petah Tikvah vegetable shop.

On June 26, the Israeli police revealed that a June 5 operation by the Shin Bet, the Special Intelligence Service and the IDF resulted in the arrest of Ammar Netzer Allah, a resident of the Tulkarm refugee camp, suspected of involvement in shooting attacks against the Jewish town of Bat Hefer in May.

“Amar admitted that he was a member of a terrorist cell that carried out shooting attacks on settlements near the [separation] fence and in addition incriminated other suspects belonging to the cell,” the police said.