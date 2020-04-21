IDF thwarts terror attack near Bethlehem

A Palestinian youth hurls a molotov coctail toward Israeli soldiers standing on the top of Rachel's tomb in Bethlehem in an earlier incident. (Flash90/Yossi Zamir)

Palestinians have not ceased carrying out acts of terror even during the time of corona.

By World Israel News Staff

On Tuesday morning, IDF troops thwarted a terror attack adjacent to “Amos” junction near Bethlehem.

The troops spotted a number of suspects preparing to hurl Molotov cocktails at an IDF post, the troops fired towards one of the suspects. The suspect was injured and received treatment at the point and was evacuated to a hospital to receive further medical treatment.

Last Monday, an Arab terrorist entered a guard post at an Israeli Army base and attacked two IDF soldiers.

The terrorist then escaped through a breach in the fence. The two soldiers were lightly injured and were treated on the scene.

IDF soldiers saw the suspect approaching the guard post and shouted at him to “Stop.” He ignored them and began attacking the soldiers with a knife and another weapon before escaping the way he came.

There have also been reports of rock throwing at Israeli cars in Judea and Samaria.

The Palestinian Authority continues to incite against Israel, accusing it of deliberately spreading the coronavirus in territories it controls. Israel withheld half-a-billion shekels after the PA sent a letter to the UN Security Council last week making the outlandish claims.