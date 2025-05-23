Ilhan Omar avoided reporters when asked about Jewish museum murders

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., leaves the House chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

Most politicians issued statements expressing horror at the murders and condemning antisemitic hate soon after the news broke.

By Matthew Xiao, The Washington Free Beacon

Antisemitic congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) on Thursday walked away from reporters who asked about the horrific slayings of two Israeli Embassy staffers outside a Jewish history museum in Washington, D.C., only issuing a written statement later online.

“I’m going to go for now,” Omar said on Thursday morning as reporters pressed her for comment on the murders, according to Fox News.

The killer on Wednesday evening gunned down Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim as the couple left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum.

Authorities have arrested anti-Israel activist Elias Rodriguez, who allegedly shouted “free, free Palestine” after murdering Lischinsky and Milgrim.

Most politicians issued statements expressing horror at the murders and condemning anti-Semitic hate soon after the news broke, with President Donald Trump writing on Truth Social that “these horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!”

“Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims,” Trump went on.

Omar, a member of the far-left “Squad,” took until noon on Thursday to issue a statement on X, in which she said that she is “appalled” by the incident and that “violence should have no place in our country.”

The Minnesota congresswoman has long-faced scrutiny over her anti-Semitic remarks over the years.

In the aftermath of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack—which left more than 1,200 Israelis dead and hundreds taken hostage—Omar focused her ire not on the terrorists but on the Jewish state.

She has accused Israel of committing genocide and claimed U.S. support for Israel is “all about the Benjamins.”

“Free Palestine” has become a common refrain at anti-Semitic protests on college campuses over the last few years.

Omar’s daughter, Isra Hirsi, was arrested and suspended for her role in one such protest at Columbia University.