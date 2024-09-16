Imagine how the media would cover a Kamala assassination attempt by a Trump supporter

The J6 riot led to the deployment of National Guard units from across the country and the militarization of D.C., along with an investigation that’s still ongoing.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

If a Trump supporter armed with a rifle and a scope were stalking Kamala and got within a few hundred yards of her, this would not be how the media would cover it.

Trump was the subject of an apparent assassination attempt at his Florida golf club, the FBI says – AP

FBI investigating apparent assassination attempt on Trump in Florida – CNN

Here’s what we know about the weapon recovered at Trump’s golf course – The Washington Post

Yes, that’s the really important part of the story. The weapon. Not the gunman.

Pretty ho-hum stuff all in all. Just the sort of thing that keeps happening. It’s not a really big story like Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala. Now that you bring out the 72-point font for.

NBC News’s Lester Holt was even more shameless when he claimed that “today’s apparent assassination attempt comes amid increasingly fierce rhetoric on the campaign trail. Mr. Trump, his running mate JD Vance continue to make baseless claims about Haitian immigrants”

I don’t need to talk about how crazy the media would go if the roles were reversed.

Kamala claimed that it was the worst thing to happen to America since the Civil War even on the anniversary of 9/11.

Democrats are still going nuts over the JFK assassination and insist it’s a great national trauma that completely changed history.

But guys taking potshots at Trump is something they learn to get past within minutes. It’s just this sorta thing that keeps happening. Why? Who knows.

Now let’s talk some more about how he’s a threat to democracy. The matter-of-fact approach normalizes the violence. How people react to things often depends on the social signals that they’re given.

It’s why much of the British public went along with the ruthless crackdown on anti-migrant protests in the UK while agreeing that Hamas rioters were political speech.

The same thing happened in America with J6 and BLM. The media is sending the signal that taking shots at Trump is no big deal.

Now misgendering someone and that’s a real outrage.