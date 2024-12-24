In Christmas message, Netanyahu hails Christian support for Israel’s war ‘defending civilization against barbarism’

‘You’ve stood by our side resiliently,’ says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, vowing to defend the the Jewish state as the ‘repository of our common heritage’ in the ongoing war ‘against barbarism.’

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated Christian support for Israel across the globe in a Christmas message released as a video statement Tuesday.

Addressing Christians in Israel and abroad on Christmas Eve Tuesday morning, Netanyahu expressed his appreciation for Christian support of Israel during the ongoing wars against Hamas and other Iranian proxies, including Yemenite Houthis.

“My dear Christian friends, as you gather with your family and friends this Christmas, I wish the Christian community in Israel and around the world blessings for a Merry Christmas from the Holy Land,” Netanyahu said.

“At a time when Israel is fighting on seven fronts, we deeply appreciate the steadfast support of our Christian friends around the world.”

Netanyahu called Israel’s conflict with pro-Iranian Islamist groups – including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and various militia groups in Iraq – a defense of “civilization against barbarism.”

“You’ve stood by our side, you’ve stood by our side resiliently, consistently, forcefully as Israel defends our civilization against barbarism. The people of Israel are united in defending our nation against those bent on our destruction.”

Israel, Netanyahu continued, is the “repository and the source” of the “common heritage” shared by Christianity and Judaism.

“We seek peace with all those who wish peace with us, but we will do whatever is necessary to defend the one and only Jewish state, the repository and the source of our common heritage.”

“Israel leads the world in fighting the forces of evil and tyranny, but our battle is not yet over. With your support, and with God’s help, I assure you, we shall prevail.”