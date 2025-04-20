In meeting with Putin, Qatari ruler accuses Israel of not complying with ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, April 2025. (YouTube Screenshot)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani asserted that Israel had not complied with the ceasefire agreement and hostage deal that Doha played a part in mediating.

“As you’re aware, we came to an agreement several months back, but regrettably, Israel has not honored it,” Al-Thani stated. He emphasized that “Qatar remains committed to narrowing the divide between parties to achieve a resolution that brings relief to the Palestinian people, particularly those in Gaza.”

Putin responded by saying, “We recognize that Qatar is making significant efforts to help bring an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Sadly, the proposals presented — including those from your side — have not come to fruition. Innocent lives are still being lost in Palestine, and that remains one of the greatest tragedies of our time.”

“A long-term settlement can only be achieved on the basis of the UN resolution and, first of all, in connection with the establishment of two states,” said Putin.

Last week, Putin hosted released hostages Sapir Cohen, 29; her boyfriend, Sasha Troufanov, 29; and Troufanov’s mother, Yelena, 50. The three were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, along with Yelena’s mother, Irina Tati, 73. Hamas terrorists murdered Yelena’s husband.

Irina and Yelena, both Russian citizens, were released by Hamas in November 2023 as a goodwill gesture to Moscow.

Cohen was freed that same month as part of the first Gaza ceasefire deal.

Troufanov, who also holds Russian citizenship, was returned to Israel in February during the second Gaza truce.

During the meeting with the hostages, Putin expressed shock after hearing about Troufanov’s 498-day captivity and lauded Hamas leaders for freeing the hostages, calling their release a “humanitarian act.”

“The fact that you managed to go free is the result of the fact that Russia has stable, long-term relations with the Palestinian people, with its representatives, and with a wide variety of organizations,” Putin said, adding that “we need to express words of gratitude to the leadership of the political wing of Hamas for cooperating with us and carrying out this humanitarian act.”