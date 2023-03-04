‘Incredibly disturbing antisemitic advertisement’ debuts in Toronto

A sign in the city of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. Source: Screenshot.

It states that “anti-apartheid is not antisemitism,” above, below and within a blue Star of David.

By JNS

The capital city in Ontario, Canada, launched a “Toronto for All” campaign last September after Toronto police data showed Jews were the city’s most-targeted group for hate crimes in 2021. Now, Jewish leaders are expressing outrage at a very different public effort.

A new advertisement displayed in the city succinctly states that “anti-apartheid is not antisemitism,” above, below and within a blue Star of David.

On Twitter, Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center called it “an incredibly disturbing antisemitic advertisement.” It added that it filed a complaint with the advertising company and asked that it be removed immediately.

Last December, a group carried signs stating “Free Palestine” and “Apartheid Zionist child killers” in a Jewish Toronto neighborhood.