Iran says it will consider ‘opportunities’ as well as threats in Trump letter

Iranian centrifuges from an April 17, 2021 video released by the state-run Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting TV. (IRIB via AP, File)

By Reuters and Algemeiner

Iran will consider the “opportunities” as well as the threats in a letter from US President Donald Trump that urged it to reach a new nuclear deal, and will soon respond, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Thursday.

Iran‘s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected Trump’s letter last week as deceptive, saying Trump’s excessive demands would “tighten the knot of sanctions and increase pressure on Iran.”

But Araqchi said Tehran was still evaluating the letter and weighing its reply.

“Trump’s letter was more a threat, but it claims to have opportunities. We paid attention to all points held in the letter and will consider both threat and opportunity in our response,” Araqchi said.

“There is an opportunity behind every menace.”

On Wednesday, Axios reported that Trump’s letter gave Iran a two-month deadline to reach a nuclear deal or face stricter sanctions under the US President’s renewed “maximum pressure” campaign.

Araqchi said Tehran would respond to Trump’s letter in the coming days via appropriate channels, rejecting any direct negotiations as long as Washington levels “pressure, threats, and sanctions.”

In his first term, Trump withdrew the US from a 2015 deal between Iran and major powers that had placed temporary limits on Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

After Trump pulled out in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, Iran breached and far surpassed those limits in the development of its nuclear program.

Western powers accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons by enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity, above what they say is justifiable for a civilian program.

Tehran says the development of its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and that it respects its commitments under international law.