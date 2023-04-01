Iranian aid to Russia altered Kyiv-Jerusalem relationship, Ukrainian ambassador says

The main players shaping the year-long Ukraine war: The United States of America, the European Union, Russia, Iran and China. (Khanthachai C/Shutterstock)

Oksana Markarova hailed U.S. Jewish support before the start of a celebratory seder for diplomats, during which she noted Chassidic leader Reb Nachman of Breslov.

By Mike Wagenheim, JNS

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States told a gathering of Jewish media this week that Iran’s partnership with Russia has forced her country and the world to “rethink” how they deal with Iran.

Oksana Markarova addressed reporters on March 29 prior to the American Jewish Committee’s annual Diplomats Seder. The symbolic seder was held at Washington’s Adas Israel Congregation, a Conservative synagogue that often hosts U.S. presidents and other political leaders.

Markarova largely deferred comment on Israel-specific topics to her colleague in Tel Aviv, Yevgen Korniychuk, but said that American Jews have been “such incredible friends and allies.”

“The Jewish community here in the United States has been with us before this full-fledged war and definitely every day since February 24,” she said. Russia invaded Ukraine on that day in 2022.

Some have criticized Kyiv’s persistent calls for Israel to arm Ukraine, which has often veered into public criticism of Israel. Ukraine had not been known for supporting Israel when the Jewish state has repeatedly come under attack at the United Nations and other international forums.