Lebanese government prevents Iranian plane with funds for Hezbollah from leaving Tehran

The Lebanese government is fulfilling a provision in the ceasefire agreement with Israel, which requires it to prevent Iran from transferring funds to Hezbollah.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Lebanese government is preventing a plane scheduled to fly to Beirut from leaving Tehran’s airport due to suspicions that it is being used to transfer funds to Hezbollah, according to reports from Arab media.

Passengers at Tehran’s airport protested the fact that the plane was prevented from traveling on its scheduled route.

Hezbollah supporters gathered outside the airport, waving flags associated with the terror group, protesting the decision by blocking the road and burning tires.

IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee revealed that Hezbollah and the Iranian Quds Force have been using international flights to receive funds from Iran.

“The IDF stays in communication with the ceasefire monitoring mechanism and regularly shares detailed information to disrupt these transfers. Despite these efforts, we believe that some of these money-smuggling attempts have been successful,” Adraee stated.

He declared, “The IDF will prevent Hezbollah from arming itself and will use all available means to enforce the ceasefire agreements, ensuring the security of Israel’s citizens.”

Iran is attempting to rebuild its weakened proxy group, Hezbollah, by flying millions of dollars to the terror organization through Beirut International Airport, a practice that the IDF has warned must stop immediately.

The discovery of Iran transferring funds to terror groups through commercial flights comes just days before the deadline for Israel to withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon.

A Trump administration official recently confirmed that Washington expects the IDF to leave the region by February 18. However, reports suggest that Israel is lobbying to extend that deadline.

Displaced residents of northern Israel’s border region, who were evacuated from their homes shortly after the October 7, 2023, terror onslaught, have still been unable to return to their communities.

The Israeli government set March 1st as the date by which displaced northerners are expected to return home, but that timeframe now appears unlikely.