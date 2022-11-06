Israel-designated terror group calls for destruction of US, EU

Mohammed Khatib speaks at the March for Return and Liberation in Brussels. (Youtube/Screenshot)

Mohammed Khatib, the EU coordinator for the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, made the comments during the Oct. 29 “March for Return and Liberation” in Brussels.

By JNS

Not only Israel, but also the United States, Canada and the European Union must be conquered, a top representative of an Israel-designated terror group said at a recent event in Brussels.

“Defeating Israel means defeating the United States. Defeating Israel means defeating Canada. These settlements [that] exist on the back of the indigenous people and the black people,” said Mohammed Khatib, the EU coordinator for the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network.

He made the comments at a rally outside of the EU Parliament during the Oct. 29 “March for Return and Liberation,” planned by the Masar Badil, or Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement.

“Defeating Israel means defeating this colonial institution [the EU legislature]. It means payback for all Africans … second and third generations [who] are in Brussels. We’ve built this city and we still face fascism and racism. So, we will say no to this not only in Palestine [sic], but here in Europe, there in the United States and in all Arab countries,” Khatib added.

According to Samidoun’s website, the march had numerous clear principles, including the demand for “the liberation of Palestine from the [Jordan] River to the [Mediterranean] Sea and the right to return [to Israel] of all Palestinians.”

Samidoun was designated by Israel as a terrorist organization due to its ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, whose members founded it in 2012.