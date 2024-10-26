Israel gave Iran advance warning before attack – report

Israel reportedly informed Iran which targets would be hit and urging Tehran not to respond.

By Jewish Breaking News

Israel warned Iran through multiple diplomatic channels before launching its retaliatory strikes early Saturday, making clear which targets would be hit and urging Tehran not to respond, sources familiar with the communications tell Axios.

Delivered through several intermediaries including Dutch Foreign Minister Casper Veldhoven, the message came with a stark warning: any Iranian retaliation, especially if resulting in Israeli civilian casualties, would trigger an even more severe response from the IDF.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry responded to the strikes by invoking its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, condemning what it called “a clear violation of international law.” The ministry vowed to “employ all physical and spiritual capabilities” to protect Iranian interests and security, while calling for international intervention against Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza and Lebanon.

Israel’s operation reportedly unfolded in three precise waves. Initial strikes disabled Iranian air defense systems, followed by attacks on missile and drone bases across Tehran, Karaj, Isfahan, and Shiraz regions.

The mission, involving dozens of Israeli aircraft and reaching targets 1,600 kilometers away, marked the first time Israel immediately acknowledged such a deep-strike operation into Iranian territory. While Iran claimed successful interceptions, Israeli officials dismissed these assertions, declaring all mission objectives achieved by 6 a.m.

US officials say they expect Iran to respond to the Israeli attack in the coming days but keep its response measured to avoid further escalation.

“It is our aim to accelerate diplomacy and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region. We urge Iran to cease its attacks on Israel so that this cycle of fighting can end without further escalation,” said National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett.