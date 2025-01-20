Israel poised to strike Iran’s nuclear program – report

Senior European diplomat claims Israel has already decided to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities, as European powers reach out to incoming Trump administration in bid to pressure Israel to hold off on attack.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli government has settled on a plan to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities sometime in the near future, a senior European diplomat claims.

On Friday, the Saudi-based Al Arabiya news outlet reported that European powers are growing increasingly concerned that Israel may attempt to bomb Iranian nuclear sites following President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

A number of European governments have, according to the report, reached out to the Trump transition team, hoping to enlist the new administration’s support in pressuring Israel not to carry out the planned strikes.

One senior European diplomat told the outlet that Israel has already decided on the strikes, following months of deliberations.

“We believe Israel has taken the decision to attack following the developments in the Middle East over the last several months,” the diplomat was quoted as saying.

The source did not claim that the Israeli attacks are imminent, but emphasized anxiety among European leaders regarding the prospect of such airstrikes sometime in the near future.

Representatives from Germany, France, and Britain held talks with Iran last Monday regarding Tehran’s nuclear program, following low-key talks last November.

Last month, Britain, France, and Germany expressed “extreme concern” over Iran’s burgeoning uranium enrichment capabilities.

Following President-elect Donald Trump’s election in November, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reportedly briefed President Joe Biden on options for American strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, should Tehran attempt a sudden nuclear breakout.

Given its current uranium enrichment levels, Iran’s nuclear program is estimated to be as little as one week away from achieving the level of uranium enrichment necessary for an atomic bomb.