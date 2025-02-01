Israel prison service issues ominous wristbands to released prisoners and terrorists as a warning

Wristbands given to each Palestinian prisoner released in the hostage swap. (X Screenshot)

Each band also carries a strong message in Hebrew and Arabic: ‘The eternal nation does not forget.’

By Jewish Breaking News

As part of the hostage deal, Israel has been forced to release a large number of Gazan prisoners, many of whom are convicted terrorists, in exchange for a significantly smaller number of innocent Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The disparity in numbers has drawn criticism, as many of those freed by Israel have previously carried out deadly attacks.

In an effort to send a clear warning, the Israel Prison Service (IPS) has been issuing wristbands to each freed prisoner, labeled with their name and identification number.

Each band also carries a strong message in Hebrew and Arabic: “The eternal nation does not forget.” This phrase serves as a reminder that their crimes have not been erased.

Additionally, the bands include a biblical verse from Psalms “I will pursue my enemies and overtake them.” The message is clear—if these individuals return to terrorism, they will face consequences.

To reinforce this warning, banners bearing the same inscriptions were placed at prisons and crossing points where the terrorists were released.

While the hostage deal has ensured the return of some Israeli captives, the release of dozens of convicted terrorists—some with blood on their hands—has left Israel on high alert.

Security forces remain on guard, aware that many of these individuals could attempt to rejoin terrorist activities, putting Israeli civilians at risk once again.