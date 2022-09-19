Israel raids Hamas cell in Judea and Samaria planning bomb, shooting attacks

More and more efforts are being invested by Hamas to carrying out terror attacks in Judea and Samaria and the rest of Israel, the Shin Bet said.

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

Israeli forces raided a Hamas terrorist cell that was planning to carry out shooting and bombing attacks in Judea and Samaria, the Shin Bet security service revealed Monday.

Seven of the cell’s operatives were arrested earlier this month and charged with grave security offenses, the Shin Bet said. The operatives receive instruction from Yahya Amar Muhammad Abu-Saifan, a 26-year-old terrorist living in Gaza, who lures new recruits from Judea and Samaria using social media.

The new recruits were trained by Abu-Saifan, the Shin Bet said, and had practiced shooting and using explosive charges. They also received funds to purchase ammunition and materials for bombs and received instructions on how to build explosives. Several weapons and explosives were seized in the raid.

Increasing efforts are being invested by Hamas to carrying out terror attacks in Judea and Samaria and the rest of Israel, the Shin Bet said.

“These arrests and investigations expose, once again, the continuous efforts of Hamas operatives from the Gaza Strip and abroad, whose goal is to destabilize the Judea and Samaria and escalate violence on the ground, while recruiting terrorist operatives in Judea and Samaria in order to advance attacks,” the Shin Bet stated.

Israeli security forces have arrested some 2,000 suspected terrorists in Jenin and the surrounding area amid a terror wave that has seen dozens of attacks and 20 people in Israel killed in recent months.

IDF troops arrested 14 wanted Palestinians earlier on Monday, the army said.

Last week, an Israeli soldier was killed in a shootout with two Palestinian gunmen in northern Samaria, one of whom worked for the Palestinian Authority security force.

A day earlier, Palestinian gunmen opened fire on Israeli engineers working on the security barrier in the same area.