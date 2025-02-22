Israel redeems six hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza

Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades hand over of Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, February 22, 2025. (Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Hamas is slated to return four additional bodies to Israel next Thursday, in what would be the final exchange of Phase 1 of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Jan. 19 and is due to end on March 1.

By Charles Bybelezer, JNS

Israel on Saturday redeemed six living hostages from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip: Eliya Cohen, 27, Avera Mengistu, 39, Hisham al-Sayed, 36, Omer Shem Tov, 22, Tal Shoham, 40, and Omer Wenkert, 23.

Cohen, Shem Tov, Shoham and Wenkert were all abducted during the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, while Mengistu and al-Sayed suffer from mental illness and crossed into the Strip over a decade ago.

Hamas released Mengistu and Shoham during a propaganda ceremony in southern Gaza’s Rafah, while Cohen, Shem Tov and Wenkert were freed in a similar exchange in Nuseirat in the Palestinian enclave’s center. Al-Sayed was handed over in Gaza City.

Shoham’s family released a statement hailing the “unforgettable moment,” while urging the government to do everything in its power to bring home the remaining captives.

“We thank all the people of Israel who stood with us through all the long days of pain and suffering. During these days, we need privacy for Tal, Adi, and the children,” said the statement.

“At this crucial moment in our lives, our only request is to seize this window of opportunity to secure a deal that will bring fathers back to their children—children need their fathers—and return all hostages home: the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for eternal rest.”

Added Mengistu’s relatives: “Our family has endured 10 years and five months of unimaginable suffering. During this time, there have been continuous efforts to secure his return, with prayers and pleas, some silent, that remained unanswered until today. … We ask that these moments be respected, and that we be granted the peace and rest we so desperately need.”

The hostages were all handed over to Red Cross representatives and driven to meetings point in Gaza, where they were transferred to Israeli special forces.

The captives were then taken back to Israel, where they underwent a preliminary physical and psychological examination at an army facility near Kibbutz Re’im, located close to the border, and to meet with their families.

“The commanders and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces salute and embrace the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel,” said the military in a statement.

Cohen’s family said in a statement on Saturday, “We are overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude for Eliya’s return home after 505 long and torturous days in captivity. …

“We want to thank the IDF soldiers, the fighters, the Hostages Families Forum, our family liaison officer Amit, and especially all citizens of Israel for their embrace, support, and unwavering faith. Many prayers were answered today, and we thank everyone who accompanied us on this long journey,” added the statement.

Shem Tov’s family noted he survived captivity despite suffering from celiac disease and has become “a child of the entire State of Israel” since the Oct. 7 invasion and massacre.

“We still don’t know everything—the horror stories will only be revealed with time. But now, we can hug him again,” the family said in a statement.

“Thank you to the Creator, to the people of Israel for their prayers, strength and love. Thank you to the soldiers who sacrificed for this moment, to everyone involved in the negotiations and diplomatic efforts. Thank you to Omer’s family and friends, and ours, who never gave up and never lost hope,” it added.

In exchange, Israel was set to release on Saturday 602 Palestinian terrorists, including 50 serving life sentences, 60 serving long terms and 47 re-arrested after the 2011 swap for captive IDF soldier Gilad Shalit.

However, Israel informed Palestinian officials in Ramallah that the release would be postponed until 8 p.m. local time.

“Regarding the delay in the release of the terrorists—following the conclusion of [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s] security consultation, a decision will be made regarding next steps, and the completion of the return of hostages’ remains at this stage,” an unnamed Israeli source was quoted by Hebrew media as saying.

On Friday, Netanyahu eulogized the slain hostages returned the previous day—octogenarian Oded Lifshitz and children Kfir and Ariel Bibas—and vowed to bring home the boys’ mother, Shiri Bibas, from Gaza.

“The cruelty of the Hamas monsters knows no bounds. Not only did they kidnap the father, Yarden Bibas, the young mother, Shiri, and their two small babies. In an unspeakably cynical manner, they did not return Shiri to her little children, the little angels, and they put the body of a Gazan woman in a coffin,” said Netanyahu in a video message to the nation.

“We will work resolutely to bring Shiri home together with all our abductees—both living and dead—and ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement. The sacred memory of Oded Lipshitz and Ariel and Kfir Bibas will be forever enshrined in the heart of the nation. God will avenge their blood,” he continued.

Overnight Friday, Hamas returned the body of Shiri Bibas, who was murdered in cold blood in captivity.

Yarden Bibas was freed on Feb. 1 after 484 days in Hamas captivity.

Terrorists in Gaza are still holding 63 hostages, 36 of whom have been confirmed dead.

Below are short bios of the hostages freed on Saturday:

• Eliya Cohen, 27, is a resident of Tzur Hadassah near Jerusalem and has three younger sisters. Known for his zest for life, love of travel, and fondness for people, he worked in marketing and real estate after a career as an event producer. On Oct. 7, 2023, he attended the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel with his fiancée, Ziv Abud, her nephew Amit and Amit’s girlfriend, Karin. During the attack, while fleeing to a bomb shelter, Amit and Karin were murdered. Ziv survived by hiding under their bodies, while Eliya was taken captive.

• Omer Shem Tov, 22, is a resident of Herzliya who dreams of becoming an actor. Known for his talent in mimicry and humor, he is also passionate about music and has his own DJ equipment. Friends and family describe him as funny, popular and always working to make others happy. On Oct. 7, he was kidnapped from the Supernova festival along with siblings Itay and Maya Regev, who have since been released.

• Tal Shoham, 40, is a resident of Ma’ale Tzviya in the Galilee who previously lived in Kibbutz Be’eri, where he managed a team at the printing house. Known for his dedication to peace, family and community, he volunteered with Magen David Adom, trained dogs and developed economic forecasting software. On Oct. 7, he was kidnapped alongside his wife, Adi, their children Nave, 8, and Yahel, 3, his mother-in-law, Dr. Shoshan Haran, Adi’s aunt Sharon Avigdori and her daughter Noam, 12. Three other family members were murdered. The women and children were released during the November 2023 ceasefire after 50 days in captivity.

• Omer Wenkert, 23, is a resident of Gedera and manages a well-known chef’s restaurant. He is known for his charismatic personality, love of dancing and passion for sports. Friends describe him as joyful with a contagious energy, and he was about to begin a restaurant management course. On Oct. 7, Omer attended the music festival, where he was taken captive.

• Avera Mengistu, 39, from Ashkelon, was born in Ethiopia and immigrated to Israel at the age of 5. He enjoys traveling, going to the beach and sharing family meals, particularly traditional Ethiopian cuisine. He shares an extremely close bond with his parents. In September 2014, Avera crossed the border into Gaza through Zikim. For nine years, his family had no indication of his condition until Hamas released a video of him in January 2023.

• Hisham al-Sayed, 36, is a Bedouin from Hura, near Beersheva. In 2008, he volunteered for the IDF, but he was discharged less than three months later after being identified as “incompatible for service.” In April 2015, he independently crossed the border into Gaza and was kidnapped by Hamas. In June 2022, Hamas released a video showing him lying in bed wearing an oxygen mask, conscious and alert. He is the son of Shaaban and Manal and has one brother.