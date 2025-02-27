Israel working to ID slain captives’ bodies, terrorists released

4 deceased hostages set to be released on Thursday, February 27: Tsahi Idan, Ohad Yahalomi, Itzik Elgarat, and Shlomo Mantzur (clockwise from top left)

Israel releasing terrorists in waves, as forensic testing continues to confirm identities of four slain hostages.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel is currently working to confirm the identities of four slain hostages’ bodies returned by Hamas late Wednesday evening, as hundreds of Palestinian prisoners are being released from Israeli detention.

Unlike previous exchange, which saw Hamas hold a ghoulish ceremony featuring the public display of murdered captives’ coffins in front of cheering crowds of Gazans, the terror group quietly transferred the remains of what it says are four Israelis kidnapped on October 7th to the Red Cross in Gaza.

Previously, Israel had waited until all captives were back on Israeli soil before releasing prisoners, but began freeing terrorists within minutes of the bodies being received by the Red Cross.

However, Israel is releasing the terrorists in waves of some 100 every few hours, and will presumably halt the process if the bodies are not positively identified.

The release of the four slain captives’ bodies triggered Israel to advance the release of some 600 terrorists, who were originally slated to be released last Saturday.

Israel indefinitely postponed their release after Hamas held a public ceremony, which including forcing one of the kidnapped Israelis to kiss a terrorist on the forehead.

The body of a Gazan woman, whom Hamas claimed it accidentally sent to Israel in place of Shiri Bibas last Thursday, was returned to the Strip.

According to Hebrew-language media reports, 37 Palestinian prisoners were released to Ramallah in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Videos circulating on social media showed raucous celebrations in the streets of the Palestinian Authority-administered city, as the freed prisoners were greeted with a hero’s welcome.

Five Palestinians convicted on terror charges were freed to eastern Jerusalem, including Hamza al-Kaluti

A Hamas member sentenced to life for planning deadly suicide bombings, he served 24 years in prison before being freed to his home in eastern Jerusalem’s Beit Hanina neighborhood.

Some 97 prisoners were deported to Egypt.