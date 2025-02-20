WATCH: Hamas terrorists hand over the coffins of Israeli hostages to the Red Cross February 20, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-terrorists-hand-over-four-coffins-to-red-cross/ Email Print The captives include 85-year-old Oded Lifshitz, 33-year-old Shiri Bibas, and her two sons – the youngest Israelis taken hostage by Gazan terrorists on October 7th – Ariel and Kfir.This video will force Israel back into war. pic.twitter.com/boiQgwORqT— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 20, 2025Triomfantelijk vieren dat je vier onschuldige burgers hebt vermoord, waaronder baby Kfir en z’n broertje Ariel. Als je hierachter staat met je Palestijnse vlag of sjaaltje dan ben je net zo moreel corrupt als deze Palestijnse barbaren.#gaza #hamas #kfir #ariel #bibas #israel pic.twitter.com/xHy16SGlb4 — Sander Sassen (@SanderSassen) February 20, 2025 The terrorists in Gaza paraded the bodies of Israeli hostages through the streets, with music playing in the background, before handing them over to the Red Cross. It was hard to process the scene. Among them were Kfir and Ariel Bibas—Kfir was only 10 months old when he was… pic.twitter.com/kD3Y6Colmy— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 20, 2025 They said not all Palestinians are pro terrorists pic.twitter.com/X3ngXzDVRX— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 20, 2025 Read US security firm prepares to enter Gaza ahead of Palestinians’ return to northern Strip HamashostagesRed Cross