WATCH: Hamas terrorists hand over the coffins of Israeli hostages to the Red Cross

The captives include 85-year-old Oded Lifshitz, 33-year-old Shiri Bibas, and her two sons – the youngest Israelis taken hostage by Gazan terrorists on October 7th – Ariel and Kfir.

The terrorists in Gaza paraded the bodies of Israeli hostages through the streets, with music playing in the background, before handing them over to the Red Cross. It was hard to process the scene. Among them were Kfir and Ariel Bibas—Kfir was only 10 months old when he was… pic.twitter.com/kD3Y6Colmy

