Israeli airstrikes cripple Syrian radar network

IDF confirms Israeli warplanes bombed Syrian military targets, including radar systems and aerial intel facilities, to ‘eliminate future threats.’

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli jets bombed multiple military positions in southern Syria before dawn Tuesday morning, an IDF spokesperson confirmed.

According to the Israeli military, Israeli Air Force fighter jets operating overnight struck radar systems and detection equipment in southern Syria used for constructing an aerial intelligence picture.

The Israeli fighter jets also bombed local Syrian army headquarters and military sites containing weaponry and military equipment belonging to the new regime in southern Syria.

“The presence of these assets in southern Syria poses a threat to the State of Israel and to IDF operations,” the Israeli army said. “These targets were attacked to eliminate future threats.”

According to a report by the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the Israeli airstrikes were carried out in the vicinity of Sa’sa, in the Qatana district near the Golan Heights, and in the Daraa Governate, east of the Golan.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or details regarding damage to the Syrian military.

The SOHR report claimed that the Israeli airstrikes were accompanied by a ground incursion, led by an armored IDF force, into the area of Ma’ariya (Umm Sharq) om the Yarmouk Basin in the western edge of the Daraa Governate, near the Golan Heights.

There was no indication the IDF forces withdrew from the area.

According to the SOHR, Israel has carried out 22 Israeli airstrikes in Syria since the beginning of 2025, targeting ammunition depots, military headquarters, radar stations, and army vehicles.

The IDF carried out roughly 500 airstrikes in Syria immediately after the fall of the Assad regime on December 8th, 2024, through the end of the year.