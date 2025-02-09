Israeli delegation arrives in Doha for ceasefire talks

Demonstrators call for the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip outside the southern Israeli city of Sderot, Feb. 8, 2025. (Dor Pazuelo/Flash90)

Israel’s Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing has reportedly raised objections with mediators regarding the poor physical condition of released hostages.

By JNS

An Israeli delegation arrived in Doha, Qatar on Saturday night to continue the negotiations on the ceasefire with Hamas. U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is mediating the latest round of talks.

The working-level team includes Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch and officials from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Mossad and Israel Defense Forces.

They were authorized to travel to the Qatari capital for technical discussions following the Gaza-based terrorist group’s release of three hostages and Israel’s release of 183 Palestinian terrorists on Saturday under the first phase of the truce.

The Israeli Security Cabinet will convene on Monday to determine the negotiation team’s mandate, according to Hebrew media reports.

Hirsch expressed anger over the poor physical condition of the three hostages released on Saturday, saying that Israel has raised objections with mediators and will respond accordingly.

Jerusalem is evaluating the possibility of reducing aid shipments into Gaza, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News.

According to Israeli estimates, there are 76 hostages still in Hamas captivity in Gaza, including 73 abducted during the Oct. 7 attacks.