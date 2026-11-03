Israeli forces arrest Palestinian rocket cell in Samaria

Authorities said they also seized written instructions for manufacturing rockets, explosives, and explosive devices.

By JNS

The Israel Police and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) have uncovered a rocket-manufacturing cell from the Jenin area of Samaria that had carried out three test launches, the two agencies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Six suspects in their 30s were arrested following a months-long investigation.

A prosecutor’s statement was filed against them over the weekend, and an indictment is expected in the coming days, according to the statement.

Investigators said the suspects manufactured a rocket body and explosive devices and possessed weapons, including an M16 rifle and a rocket-propelled grenade launcher.

The cell also allegedly received information through a messaging application on the materials needed to produce explosives.

Authorities said they also seized written instructions for manufacturing rockets, explosives, and explosive devices.

The weapons were intended for use against Israel and its security forces, according to the statement.

“The Israel Police, ISA, and IDF will continue to act resolutely and with zero tolerance against terrorist activity, thwart security threats, and ensure that all those involved are brought to justice in order to safeguard the security of Israel’s residents,” the statement read.

Israeli forces arrest Fatah member

In a separate statement on Tuesday, the Israel Police said that a wanted Fatah operative was arrested on Monday night on suspicion of involvement in promoting terrorist activity.

Fatah is the largest faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), founded by Yasser Arafat in 1959.

Today it is affiliated with several Palestinian armed factions, such as the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades.

Undercover officers of the Border Police, operating under Shin Bet direction and the command of the Israel Defense Forces’ Menashe Brigade, apprehended the suspect in the area of the Kafr Dan village, northwest of Jenin in northern Samaria, police said.

The suspect had been hiding from security forces for some time, according to the statement.

The officers, disguised as civilians, entered a clothing store where the suspect was believed to be hiding.

They surrounded the building and called on him to surrender, the statement read.

After realizing that the building was surrounded, the suspect emerged with his hands raised and was arrested on the spot.

The business owner, who is suspected of assisting the Fatah operative and concealing him at the premises for an extended period, was also arrested, according to the police.

Both suspects were transferred to security forces for further questioning.

IDF ends 10-day counterterrorism operation in Hebron

Meanwhile, IDF soldiers withdrew from Hebron on Monday morning, ending a counterterrorism operation that began with the deadly Oct. 23 attack near the Judea city, a military official told JNS.

The Judea Brigade is now focusing on its defensive mission ahead of the weekend, when tens of thousands of Jews are expected to flock to Hebron for the Chayei Sarah Torah portion.

As part of the 10-day operation, IDF soldiers worked alongside Israeli Defense Ministry bodies to demolish illegal infrastructure near the Yehuda Junction, where Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem were killed on Oct. 23, according to the official.

They also carried out engineering work “to improve security conditions and strengthen defensive measures,” the official said.