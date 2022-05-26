Israeli forces arrest terrorist who planned attacks on Jerusalem light rail

“The Israel Police will continue to work with the Shin Bet and the security forces to bring to justice those involved in violent disturbances and terrorist activities.”

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Israeli security forces arrested a terrorist in Jerusalem last month who planned to attack the light rail system in the capital by launching fireworks at it, the Shin Bet, Israel’s Security Agency, announced Thursday.

The suspect also helped to smuggle fireworks into the Temple Mount area, which were used to attack Israeli forces securing the site.

The Shin Bet investigation revealed that the suspect was also involved in the production of explosive devices and the throwing of a pipe bomb at police officers about a year ago.

The suspect, 25, a resident of the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat, was arrested on April 15 by the Jerusalem District’s Central Unit. The arrest came following suspicions that he purchased fireworks during the Muslim month of Ramadan with the intention of shooting some at the light rail and smuggling the rest into the Temple Mount area for use during the riots.

An investigation also revealed that the suspect was involved in the production of explosive devices and that he threw a pipe bomb at the police forces operating in the Shuafat area during the Temple Mount riots, resulting in the injury of two policemen.

With the end of the investigation and the formation of an evidentiary basis, the State Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against the suspect on Thursday.

“The Israel Police will continue to work with the Shin Bet and the security forces to bring to justice those involved in violent disturbances and terrorist activities,” it stated.

This news comes just days after the Shin Bet revealed that it exposed a Jerusalem-based Hamas terror cell that was planning a series of shooting and abduction attacks in the capital, including against the city’s light rail system.

The light rail has been subjected to multiple rock attacks while passing near Arab neighborhoods, and terrorists have carried out stabbing attacks against its passengers on board.