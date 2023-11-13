Israeli man killed in Hezbollah attack

Shalom Avudi, 56, was killed in a Hezbollah missile attack on Dovev, November 12th, 2023. (Israel Electric Corporation)

56-year-old Israeli civilian who was critically wounded in Hezbollah missile attack on northern Israel succumbed to his injuries.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

An Israeli civilian was killed in Sunday’s missile attack on a northern Israeli town, the IDF censor cleared for publication Monday afternoon.

Terrorists operating out of southern Lebanon fired an anti-tank missile at the Upper Galilee town of Dovev on Sunday, leaving six Israeli civilians injured.

One of the victims was listed in critical condition, while the remaining five all suffered serious injuries.

On Monday, it was cleared for publication that the critically injured victim in Sunday’s attack had succumbed to his injuries and died.

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Shalom Abudi, an employee of the Israel Electric Corporation; one of several electric workers who had been dispatched to the area to repair infrastructure.

A 34-year employee of the IEC, Abudi is survived by his wife, Orli, and the couple’s two children.

Shortly after Sunday’s attack, the Iran-backed Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack.

The IDF responded to the missile attack with artillery fire against Hezbollah positions, and an airstrike against a missile launch site which was observed preparing to fire Sunday afternoon.

Additional rocket and missile attacks were reported from southern Lebanon Sunday afternoon, with residents of Shtula instructed to seek shelter following a barrage Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, two Israelis were injured in another missile attack, which came following mortar fire in the Gornot HaGalil area. The mortars landed in open areas and caused no injuries.

An anti-tank missile was fired from southern Lebanon towards the moshav Netu’a, the IDF said.

One man was moderately injured in the attack, another lightly injured.

The Israeli military responded with artillery fire, an army spokesperson said.