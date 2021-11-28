Israeli Navy clashes with Gazan boat

The IDF has thwarted multiple attempts by Gaza fishermen to smuggle weapons and other banned materials by sea.

By TPS

The Israeli Navy has a run-in with a boat sailing out of the Gaza Strip on Saturday. The IDF stated that the vessel exceeded the limits of the permitted fishing area in the southern Gaza Strip, in violation of security protocols.

Navy sailors called on the vessel and took a variety of measures to force the boat to return to the area permitted for fishing. After the vessel did not respond to the warnings, the troops acted to stop the vessel and the suspects who were on it.

The vessel was seized and two suspects were transferred for further investigation by the security forces. According to WAFA news agency, another three sailors were released after brief questioning. The Israeli authorities released the other two detained men at the Erez crossing.

The IDF has thwarted multiple attempts by Gazan fishermen to smuggle weapons and other banned materials used by Hamas for rocket production from Egypt to Gaza through the sea.

In related news, IDF troops arrested a Gazan infiltrator who was trying to cross the barrier area in the southern Gaza Strip into Israel.

The suspect was not armed and he was transferred for further investigation by the security forces.

The IDF contends with several infiltration attempts on the border with Gaza on a weekly basis. Most incidents involve Gazans illegally seeking work in Israel. However, the IDF treats every incident as a potential terrorist attack.