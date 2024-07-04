Israeli radio stations ban Roger Waters over October 7th denials

Israeli women’s rights group calls on radio stations to blacklist Pink Floyd member’s songs, after he denied Gaza terrorists raped Israeli women, pushed October 7th conspiracy theories.

By World Israel News Staff

A number of Israeli radio stations have announced they will blacklist songs by the iconic English rock band Pink Floyd, after one of the band’s members denied Hamas atrocities on October 7th, and pushed conspiracy theories blaming Israel for the massacres in southwestern Israel.

The Israeli women’s rights group Na’amat is organizing the ban, calling on local radio stations to blacklist all songs written or performed by Waters, including his contributions to Pink Floyd.

According to a report by Yedioth Aharonoth Thursday, a number of stations have already confirmed publicly that they will not play songs by Waters.

“Since the beginning of the war, and with Waters’ previous statements, we have almost completely stopped playing Pink Floyd’s songs, and they were put on air only as part of dedications and requests,” Noam Cohen Gefen, a station owner, said. “We were shocked by the interview and will not play his songs in the foreseeable future.”

Israel’s largest national broadcasters, Kan and the IDF’s Galei Tzahal, both declined to publicly commit to the ban, though sources indicated neither would likely be playing Waters’ music in the near future.

On Tuesday, 80-year-old Pink Floyd cofounder and former member Roger Waters appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored for a 70-minute interview, which touched on the Arab-Israeli conflict and the October 7th invasion.

During the interview, Waters refused to condemn the October 7th atrocities as “terror attacks,” telling host Piers Morgan, “I’m not going to have this conversation,” before suggesting that the invasion was actually an Israeli false flag operation.

“I would love to know what happened on October 7th…but the Israelis won’t allow any investigation.”

Waters later accused “the Israelis” of promoting “filthy, disgusting lies” told “after October 7th about burning babies and women being raped which were all completely [untrue.] They weren’t.”

“Well there was no evidence. You can say anything that you want but there is no evidence.”