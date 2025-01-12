Search

Israeli security foils Islamic Jihad shooting attack

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli security forces arrested two Palestinian terrorists near Shechem (Nablus) on their way to carry out a shooting attack, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said on Sunday.

The terrorists were identified as Ahmed Zakharna, 21, and Tariq Abu Zeid, 25. The two residents of Qabatiya, near Jenin, are members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

(Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/FLASH90)

Soldiers found in their vehicle two loaded and ready-to-use M16 rifles, vests, face masks and a large amount of ammunition.

An initial Shin Bet interrogation indicated that they left Jenin and were on their way to carry out a shooting attack.

