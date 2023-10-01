Israeli wounded by Palestinians banned from Judea and Samaria

Elisha Yered, suspected of being involved in the death of 19-year-old Palestinian Qusai Jamal Maatan in the village of Burqa, arrives at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, August 5, 2023. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Rabbi Menachem Ben Shahar called the move barring Israeli man from his home “reminiscent of the conduct of dark regimes.”

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli man who was wounded during a clash with Palestinians and whose friend shot one of his alleged attackers dead has been banned from entering Judea and Samaria, according to Hebrew-language media reports.

Elisha Yered received a military-issued document informing him that he may not travel to or visit the area, and that he is banned from contact with several prominent settler activists.

The order means that Yered, who once served as the media spokesman for MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Religious Zionism), is unable to visit his family home in the outpost of Ramat Migron.

IDF Central Command head Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fox said in a statement that barring Yered from his home for six months was critical in order to ensure stability in Judea and Samaria.

“Weighty security considerations require this” and the order “was necessary,” he said.

Rabbi Menchaem Ben Shahar, a teacher at the Homesh yeshiva and settler activist who is close to Yered, said that the order was “reminiscent of the conduct of dark regimes.”

Ben Shahar said he believed the move was politically motivated, and that instead of “embarking on a determined fight against terrorism, the [IDF senior staff] and the Shin Bet are acting in a desperate attempt to forcefully silence criticism, to cover up their failure in the face of terrorism.”

In August, Yered and another man, Yechiel Indore, were arrested after a violent clash with Palestinians near the PA-controlled town of Burqa. According to Yered and Indore, the pair had come to the aid of a Jewish shepherd who was attacked by Palestinians.

The Palestinians then attacked Yered and Indore, they said, with Indore being seriously wounded by one of them. Indore later underwent brain surgery after being struck in the head by a large rock hurled by a Palestinian.

Despite Indore’s injury, he shot and killed one of the alleged perpetrators of the attack, an 18-year-old Palestinian man.

Yered and Indore, who have consistently maintained that he acted in self-defense, were swiftly arrested on murder charges. Indore was even restrained while in his hospital bed recovering from surgery.

A judge slammed the Israeli police for what he noted were major inconsistencies regarding the evidence used by prosecutors to keep Yered and Indore in custody.

They have both since been released to house arrest. An investigation into the clash is ongoing.