Israelis in Judea and Samaria facing terror attacks on hourly basis

Armed Palestinian terrorists parade in the Jenin refugee camp in Judea and Samaria, June 19, 2022. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

“The Palestinian Authority cannot be trusted to fight terrorism,” says analyst Yoni Ben Menachem of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Arab terrorists have carried out a terror attacks on an hourly basis, according to the data of the Judea and Samaria emergency center, which registered 23 terrorist incidents in the past day.

These attacks included shootings, one of which killed Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch near Shavei Shomron, explosives, a lynching attempt at Nebi Salah, rock attacks, and arson.

Israel’s security forces continued their counterterrorism operations throughout Judea and Samaria on Tuesday night, including in the villages of Beit Sira, Deir Abu Mashal, Esawiya, and Hizma.

The forces operated in the village of Jaba in Samaria and arrested two wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. The troops also located ammunition and other weapons. As part of the activity, terrorists fired at the forces.

Israeli forces also operated in the village of El Yamoun in Samaria and arrested another wanted suspect. The forces were also shot at here.

In the village of Kafar Naama, IDF forces arrested three wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.

A total of 10 wanted suspects were arrested.

There were no Israeli casualties in any of the operations.

The terrorists who killed Baruch on Tuesday and Sergeant Noa Lazar on Saturday night in Jerusalem have not been caught. The security forces are still searching for Udai Tamimi who carried out the attack at the Shuafat checkpoint, and the terrorists who shot and killed Baruch.

The IDF and Israel’s security forces have arrested over 1,700 terror suspects and have prevented hundreds of terror attacks in the five months since the commencement of Operation Wave Breaker, Israel’s counterterrorism operation launched in May following several deadly terror attacks that the country experienced in recent months, leaving 22 Israelis dead.

However, Israeli analyst Yoni Ben Menachem, of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (JCPA), said that the arrest operation “is not achieving its goal. The Palestinian Authority cannot be trusted to fight terrorism.”

“There is no escaping the conquering of northern Samaria with large forces for a limited period of time and cleansing it of the nests of terrorism,” he said, but Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz “are taking their time because of political considerations.”