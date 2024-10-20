Ivanka Trump shares holiday message for Sukkot

Ivanka Trump with husband, Jared Kushner, and the couple's children in a sukkah during the Sukkot festival. (Instagram)

Former president and 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s daughter shares a special Sukkot holiday message.

By World Israel News Staff

Former president and 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s daughter and former advisor Ivanka Trump shared a special Sukkot holiday message over the weekend, during the week-long Jewish festival.

Taking to the social media platform Instagram, Ivanka Trump wished her followers a “joyful” Sukkot holiday.

“Wishing everyone celebrating a joyful and blessed Sukkot,” Trump wrote, followed by emojis representing the citron (etrog) and myrtle (hadas), two of the Four Species shaken during morning prayers during Sukkot.

The holiday message was accompanied by a photograph of Trump with her husband and fellow former Trump presidential advisor, Jared Kushner, and the couple’s three children, Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick, and Theodore James.

In the photo, Trump, her husband, and her children pose in their sukkah, with the Four Species laid out on a table.

On October 11th, Trump used her X/Twitter account to mark the upcoming Yom Kippur fast.

As Yom Kippur begins, I join those observing in a day of reflection and prayer.

“May this sacred time bring peace, clarity, and a sense of connection. G’mar Chatima Tova,” she wrote.

Six years ago, during President Donald Trump’s term in office, Ivanka and her husband, Jared, hosted Rabbi Levi Shemtov, executive vice president of American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad) to the White House during the Sukkot holiday.

Rabbi Shemtov, JNS reported, had been a spiritual adviser to the couple after they moved to Washington D.C. following the 2016 presidential election.

During Rabbi Shemtov’s visit, Ivanka shook the Four Species in the White House, along with a number of Jewish White House staffers.