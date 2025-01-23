Jerusalem man arrested for colluding with Hezbollah

Israeli border police officers check vehicles at a temporary checkpoint near the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, August 31, 2023. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Arab resident of the Israeli capital arrested recently over ties to the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, and terrorists in the Samarian city of Jenin.

By World Israel News Staff

An Arab resident of Jerusalem was arrested less than a month ago, over his ties with Hezbollah and other Islamist terror groups.

On Thursday, Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency and the Israel Police released a joint statement revealing that the suspect, a resident of the Issawiya neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem, was arrested during a joint raid on his home on December 25, 2024.

Following his arrest, the suspect was transferred for investigation by the Shin Bet and the police department’s Jerusalem Central Unit.

The joint investigation found that the suspect had established contact with Hezbollah operatives and had joined an online group several years ago called the “Axis of Resistance,” affiliated with Hezbollah.

As part of this activity, the suspect communicated with a female Hezbollah operative abroad and shared information with her.

This operative had previously recruited other east Jerusalem residents who were recently indicted for contact with a foreign hostile agent.

Additionally, the suspect himself had ties with other east Jerusalem residents linked to the Hezbollah operative and shared sensitive security information with one of them, including photographs of sensitive locations.

Furthermore, the suspect established ties and met with Islamist terrorists in Jenin, where he was photographed holding weapons.

The suspect’s detention was extended multiple times by a Jerusalem court.

At the conclusion of the investigation by the Jerusalem Central Unit and the Shin Bet, a prosecutor’s statement was filed against him, and his detention was further extended until January 23.

An indictment is pending by the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office.

“The Israel Police and the Shin Bet will continue to work with all security forces to arrest terror operatives and thwart terrorist activities, with the goal of protecting the citizens of the State of Israel,” the Israel Police and Shin Bet said in a joint statement.