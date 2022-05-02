Jews urges leaders to condemn Hamas chief’s call to attack synagogues

Threats made Hamas’s Gaza leader “symbolizes the historical desire of terrorist organizations to harm the symbols of Judaism and the holy places for the Jewish people.”

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

The World Organization of Orthodox Communities and Synagogues called on world leaders to condemn Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar after he apparently called to attack synagogues around the world.

Speaking in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, Sinwar stated that “those who allow the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque to be desecrated have in fact made a decision that allows the desecration of thousands of Jewish synagogues around the world.”

In response, the Jerusalem-based World Organization of Orthodox Communities and Synagogues stated Sunday that “world leaders must get up and strongly condemn the threats and remarks of Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar.”

“Such anti-Semitic and murderous statements of the terrorist Sinwar should be condemned by the prime ministers and presidents of countries who are entrusted with the security of the Jews in their synagogues. They must continue to ensure that synagogues remain secure allowing every Jew to pray with confidence and without fear,” the statement said.

The organization noted that Sinwar’s “choice to threaten synagogues is not accidental – it symbolizes the historical desire of terrorist organizations to harm the symbols of Judaism and the holy places for the Jewish people.”

“However the Jewish worshipers around the world are not afraid. They will continue to enter the synagogues without fear and will not succumb to the threats of one terrorist or another,” the organization vowed.

In his speech, Sinwar gave Hamas’ war against Israel a religious tone and declared that “violating Al-Aqsa and Jerusalem means a regional, religious war.”

He also praised the recent wave of terror attacks against Israelis that have left 15 dead and called on the Arabs in Israel and in Judea and Samaria to carry out further attacks.