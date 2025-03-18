Journo bumps Trump with boom mic — What was that all about?

By Robert Spencer, Frontpage Magazine

President Trump was facing a gaggle of reporters and fielding a question on Friday about Gaza when a reporter bumped his face with a boom microphone. The reporter immediately says “I’m so sorry,” but Trump pauses and gives her a long, intense look.

Finally the president looks at the reporter who was asking him a question and says: “She just made television tonight. She just became a big story tonight. Right?” Someone else says: “Yes, sir.” Trump continues: “Did you see that?” and shakes his head, before turning back to the questioner and getting back to the matter at hand.

It was an embarrassing accident by a clumsy reporter, and that’s that, right? Well, maybe. Or maybe not.

WATCH 🚨: Reporter accidentally hits President Trump in the mouth with boom mic. “I’m so sorry!” pic.twitter.com/Iak6hoNNnu — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) March 14, 2025

Trump was wrong: it wasn’t a big story, at least as of early Saturday morning. The New York Post ran a story about it, but offered no more information than what can be gleaned from the video itself.

The websites of Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC had nothing. The New York Times did not find it fit to print. Neither did the Washington Post. And why would they?

It was a simple mistake, a trivial matter. And yet some people pointed out the obvious: what if it was something more insidious than that?

Actor Matthew Marsden pointed out: “I have been on sets hundreds of times and been interviewed just as many. I have never been hit with a mic.”

Utah’s outspoken Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) asked: “Was the microphone jab intentional?” One commenter on X said: “Maybe it was laced with poison? That was so odd.”

Another added: “The boom mike operator did not look Bulgarian; yet Trump could be checked for any traces of radioactive isotopes or signs of ricin, IF an abundance of caution was in play. On a serious note, there should be NO close contact with the president nor his breathing space (HCN).”

In the same vein, another said: “Here’s what I don’t understand. What if that boom was poisoned. Like fentynol [sic] or something else. Why didn’t secret service immediately take the boom and person responsible and rush the president to safety?? I mean anything is possible with everything going on. Truly worrisome.”

Indeed, why didn’t the Secret Service take any action? How could they be sure that the incident was innocuous?

Assassinations by journalists have been rare, but they have happened. The most notorious was the assassination of Afghan military leader and defense minister Ahmad Shah Massoud on September 9, 2001, two days before the 9/11 attacks.

Massoud sat down for an interview with two al-Qaeda operatives posing as journalists, who went through a well-planned charade of setting up a camera and presenting Massoud with the questions they intended to ask him.

Just as the fake interview was beginning, the jihadi posing as the cameraman detonated explosives he had hidden in his camera battery belt.

The media has ready and easy access to President Trump, who has already survived two assassination attempts.

How carefully is their equipment checked before they get close to him? How carefully are the journalists themselves searched?

These days the rhetoric of the left, always incendiary, has become hysterical in its rage against Trump, as leftists shrilly insist that his efforts to end government waste and fraud, and expose and put a stop to government corruption, represent clear evidence that he is a dictator who is bent on destroying “our democracy” and decisively embarked upon his efforts to do so.

Is it really inconceivable that some far-left ideologue who got a job in one of the left’s propaganda organs would seize upon an opportunity to end the life of the man whom the left portrays as the mortal enemy of all that is good?

It’s not remotely inconceivable. And quite aside from the possibility of assassination, should far-left journalists seething with hatred for Trump be allowed to get close enough to him to express their rage by knocking him around with boom mics, or whatever else might be at hand?

Even if the boom mic incident on Friday was a complete accident, and entirely innocuous, it indicates what could happen, and could happen all too easily. It should be taken seriously on that basis.

Trusted personnel in the Secret Service need to undertake a fast and thorough review of the security procedures for journalists who get to speak to the president face to face. Those procedures need to be tightened up. Immediately.