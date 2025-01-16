Joy, relief, and division: Israel reacts to hostage deal

An IAF pilot drew ribbons in the sky to bring awareness to the hostages in Gaza. (X Screenshot)

The cabinet was due to meet on Thursday morning to approve the agreement. Qatari leaders said the ceasefire would take force on Sunday.

By Sveta Listratov, TPS

Israel was gripped by a whirlwind of emotions on Wednesday night following the announcement of a deal to release Israeli hostages held by Hamas Political leaders and families of the captives reacted with joy, relief, and some apprehension.

Haredi party leader and Minister of Housing and Construction Rabbi Yitzchak Goldknopf of Agudat Israel expressed support for the deal in a tweet framing the issue as a moral imperative.

“With God’s help, I will once again fulfill the mitzvah [religious commandment] of redeeming captives, supporting the Prime Minister’s responsibly led deal while safeguarding Israel’s security interests. We are waiting for you!”

MK Benny Gantz, head of the opposition’s Unity Party, echoed the sentiment.

“It is simply the only way forward,” Gantz tweeted. Gantz also extended appreciation to outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump, crediting the latter with a “critical role” in finalizing the agreement.

“We must now ensure Gaza never again rebuilds as a terrorist haven,” Gantz added.

Another opposition member, Yesh Atid party MK Debbi Biton, shared her gratitude, retweeting Trump’s announcement of the deal and adding, “Thank you, Donald, the son of Fred!”

However, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of the Religious Zionism party called the agreement “bad and dangerous for Israel’s national security.”

While acknowledging the joy bringing captives home, Smotrich warned that the agreement could undo the war’s gains and the sacrifices of soldiers.

“We oppose it with full force,” Smotrich said.

He emphasized that resuming the war to destroy Hamas and return the rest of the hostages was a condition for his party’s continued participation in the government.

Hope, anxiety and protests

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum greeted the deal with “overwhelming joy and relief.” A statement issued by the Forum thanked international mediators and U.S. leaders for their efforts.

But the Forum stressed, “We urgently call for swift arrangements to ensure all phases of the deal are carried out. We will not rest until we see the last hostage back home.”

In contrast, the Hope Forum, also representing hostage families, voiced sharp criticism. Labeling the deal as dangerous, it warned agreement would “abandon dozens of hostages” and pave the way for future attacks.

“This agreement risks those left behind in captivity and threatens the entire nation of Israel,” the Forum said. It called for an alternative agreement to free all the hostages at once.

Anger and opposition was most palpable among bereaved families, who staged protests outside the Prime Minister’s Office. Under the leadership of Yehoshua Shani, the Valor Forum set up tents and declared a “national emergency.”

Shani described the deal as “a disaster in the making” that endangers Israel’s security by leaving 70 hostages behind.

“We demand the government halt this agreement and ensure the safety of the nation,” he stated in a video appeal.

The Cabinet is due to meet on Thursday morning to approve the agreement. Qatari leaders said the ceasefire would take force on Sunday.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 95 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.