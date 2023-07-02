‘I’m not okay’: Kanye West’s antisemitism brings ex-wife Kim Kardashian to tears

Teaser for new episode of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ shows Kim crying over Kanye West’s antisemitic statements last year.

By World Israel News Staff

The next episode of the reality television series focused on the Kardashian family highlights the impact of Kanye West’s erratic behavior and antisemitic comments on his ex-wife.

Last year, Ye, the rapper and fashion mogul formerly known as Kaye West, sparked controversy with a series of bizarre antisemitic comments and social media posts, beginning in October, culminating in a now infamous appearance on Alex Jones’ Infowars last December.

During the show, which also featured white nationalist Nick Fuentes, Ye expressed admiration for Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and a “love” for Nazis.

“I like Hitler,” Ye said. “I don’t like the word ‘evil’ next to Nazis.”

“I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”

The comments, along with Ye’s posting of a swastika interposed with a Star of David, led to his being banned from Twitter.

Kim Kardashian, the 42-year-old socialite and reality TV star who recently finalized her divorced from Ye, was featured crying over her failed marriage Thursday in a teaser for the next episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

The episode was filmed several months ago, just after her divorce from Ye was finalized.

In the teaser, which was included at the end of the current season’s sixth episode, aired Thursday, Kardashian laments the changes she observed in Ye and cries over his antisemitic rants.

When her sister Khloé attempts to comfort her, asking her if she is okay, Kim replies she is “not okay.”

“It’s so different than the person that I married,” she said. “That’s who I loved, and that’s who I remember.”

“I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

This is not the first time Kim Kardashian has publicly shed tears over the difficulties she said she has experienced due to her ex-husband’s behavior.

Late last December, Kardashian said that joint parenting with Ye after the divorce has been the most difficult part of her life since their separation.

“It’s really [expletive] hard,” Kardashian said in an interview with the “In Real Life” podcast.