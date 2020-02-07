Kushner blames Abbas for recent violence

“There is a long history of the Palestinian leadership paying the families of terrorists, inciting intifadas when they don’t get their way,” Kushner said.

By World Israel News Staff and AP

The chief architect of the “Deal of the Century” blamed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday for the violence that has erupted since the rollout of the peace plan last week.

“He does have a responsibility for it,” Jared Kushner told reporters after a closed-door meeting with the members of the UN Security Council in New York on Thursday.

“He calls for days of rage in response and he said that even before he saw the plan,” Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, said.

Kushner said that he thinks Abbas “was surprised with how good the plan was for the Palestinian people, but he locked himself into a position” by preemptively rejecting it.

“I never felt like he was willing to get into details, either because he’s not a detail-oriented person or because he didn’t know what he wanted to accomplish,” Kushner said.

“He liked high-level principles, but you can’t solve problems in high-level principles and so they chose not to meet with us again,” he added.

On Thursday, multiple people were injured in separate terror attacks.

In once incident, a terrorist rammed into 12 IDF soldiers near the First Station entertainment hub in Jerusalem as they were walking to the Western Wall for a swearing-in ceremony. Of the 12 victims, one was left in serious condition while the rest sustained moderate to light injuries.

In the second instance, a terrorist shot and wounded an Israeli Border Policeman in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The third attack happened near the Talmon community in Judea and Samaria when an Israeli man was injured during a drive-by shooting.

“There is a long history of the Palestinian leadership paying the families of terrorists, inciting intifadas when they don’t get their way,” said Kushner.”I just think the international community has grown very tired of that behavior.”

Abbas is scheduled to address the UN Security Council on Tuesday and then appear at a news conference with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, an opponent of the U.S. plan who was forced to resign a decade ago ahead of a corruption indictment that later sent him to prison for 16 months.