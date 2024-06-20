Lawsuit by October 7 victims against two pro-Palestinian groups

People with banners at protest on Broadway outside of Columbia University campus after suspension of Students for Justice in Palestine group. (Shutterstock)

By Hugh Fitzgerald, Frontpage Magazine

There is no point in invoking morality, decency, or any suchlike stuff, in appealing to the pro-Palestinian groups that have been spewing their antisemitic venom on campuses from sea to shining sea to cease and desist.

But a just-announced lawsuit against two of those groups could lead to a possible hit to their pocketbook, and that’s another matter. That will get their attention. That will fill them with anxiety.

And so will another possible outcome of that lawsuit: both the groups, and those of their officers who are non-citizens, could also face expulsion from the country.

Now a group of nine victims of Hamas’ attacks on October 7 are suing two of the most important anti-Israel groups on American campuses, the umbrella groups National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJUP) and American Muslims For Palestine (AMP), for aiding Hamas as “collaborators and propagandists.”

More on their lawsuit, which will bring great grief to both NSJUP and AMP, including possibly bankrupting both groups and their officers, as well as leading to the expulsion of both groups from the United States, can be found here: “Israeli Terror Victims Sue Anti-Semitic Campus Groups for Aiding Hamas,” by Adam Kredo, Washington Free Beacon, May 2, 2024:

Israeli victims of Hamas’s Oct. 7th terror spree are suing two anti-Israel campus groups, alleging they are partially liable for the attack due to their role “as collaborators and propagandists for Hamas.” The lawsuit, filed in U.S. district court Wednesday, seeks damages for nine American and Israeli victims of Hamas’s unprecedented terror assault. It targets two campus umbrella groups—American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) and National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP)—that are responsible for fomenting a tidal wave of antisemitic protests on college campuses across the country. The suit marks the first time terror victims are taking aim at campus anti-Israel groups for their alleged role in bolstering Hamas propaganda on campus and driving a series of increasingly violent protests that have endangered Jewish college students across the country. “Survivors of Hamas’s October 7 terrorist attack, family members of those murdered by Hamas, civilians still under fire from Hamas’s ongoing terrorism, and persons displaced by Hamas’s ongoing terrorism have been, and continue to be, injured because AMP and NSJP knowingly provide continuous, systematic, and substantial assistance to Hamas and its affiliates’ acts of international terrorism,” the lawsuit states. In a joint statement, the terror victims and their families said the AMP and NSJP should be held legally liable for Hamas’s terror campaign and face expulsion from the United States…. Arsen Ostrovsky, an attorney and CEO of the International Legal Forum, one of several groups supporting the lawsuit, said that NSJP “has effectively become the U.S. campus arm of Hamas.” The suit is jointly being handled by Greenberg Traurig, the National Jewish Advocacy Center, Schoen Law Firm, and Holtzman Vogel. These groups are “directly aiding and abetting the terror group on American colleges, and facilitating the conditions necessary for Hamas to continue carrying out acts of terror and the holding of hostages, including American nationals,” Ostrovsky said. “Enough is enough, we must bring to justice not only the perpetrators of the most heinous massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, but hold accountable all those who enable, support, and collaborate with them, like NSJP and AMP.”

The legal team arrayed against the Hamas “collaborators” AMP and JSJP is formidable.

It is led by lawyers from Greenberg Traurig, one of the biggest firms in the world, with 2750 lawyers.

It should not be hard for those seasoned lawyers — who are going to be relentless, because for them, given their backgrounds, far more than billable hours are at stake — to prove that both groups have aided and abetted Hamas, providing it on hundreds of campuses with moral and political support.

They justify and praise the October 7 atrocities, vilify Israel, and act as propagandists for the likes of Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh.

A world of woe awaits AMP and NSJP in the courtroom. It will be a pleasure to observe.