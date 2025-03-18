Mayor Johnson terrorizes Chicago to protect illegal alien criminals

Ever since Trump took office, there’s been a civil war in Chicago between ICE immigration authorities who have arrested hundreds of illegal alien criminals and Mayor Johnson, the Chicago City Council and their political allies who are conspiring to block those arrests.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

While Mayor Brandon Johnson showed up to defend Chicago’s sanctuary city policies before Congress, federal immigration authorities were expelling Prince Knox, a ‘refugee’ affiliated with the Revolutionary United Front, which chopped off the arms of tens of thousands of people with machetes to take over and provide them with free health care, back to his native Sierra Leone.

Prince Knox was one of the many illegal aliens, criminals and assorted monsters protected by Chicago’s ‘Welcoming City’ ordinance and the Illinois Trust Act which form its sanctuary system.

And Chicago’s sheltering of illegal alien criminals has forced ICE to carry out ‘raids’ to get them.

The media has been running alarmist articles such as NPR’s claim that “migrants in Chicago are skipping health checks due to immigration crackdown fears”, and claims in other media outlets that illegal aliens are too afraid to shop, go to church or send their children to schools.

But the only reason for ICE’s raids is Chicago’s refusal to hand over illegal alien criminals.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling admitted, “there’s no need to be afraid to show up to work. There’s no need to be afraid to go to school. We have not seen federal agents running through Chicago looking for children, going to work locations and grabbing people.”

The “climate of fear” is being spread by Johnson and his political allies, as well as the media, which are covering up the fact that ICE is arresting gang members and dangerous criminals. Their goal is to use fear to build up opposition to ICE’s arrests of the ‘worst of the worst’.

Pro-illegal alien activists track the movements of undercover federal immigration enforcement personnel to sabotage their operations and tip off their targets.

Rep. Delia Ramirez, a member of the Homeland Security Committee in Congress, described ICE enforcement as “these acts of terror and intimidation” and urged pro-illegals, “if you see ICE activity, potentially in unmarked vehicles, we encourage you to report that to our local immigration rights organizations.”

Mayor Johnson similarly described the federal government’s renewed commitment to immigration enforcement as “acts of terror to radically shift our way of living.”

In D.C., he told Congress that he was “building a Chicago that embodies the dream of my father.” Brandon’s dad had apparently envisioned a city overrun by illegal alien gangs like Tren de Aragua taking over apartment buildings even in Chicago’s ultra-violent South Side.

“Chicago’s Welcoming City ordinance and our other laws and policies do not lead to more crime, they do not prevent cooperation with federal law enforcement on criminal matters and we do not harbor criminals,” Johnson falsely told Congress.

Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, helped tighten the Welcoming City sanctuary city ordinance to protect criminals who had been arrested.

Two Latino City Council members tried to roll back the extreme sanctuary city arrangement. ICE had offered to stop immigration raids if Chicago law enforcement were allowed to turn over criminals directly to it.

The proposal by Alds. Raymond Lopez and Silvana Tabares failed by 11 to 39. Johnson led the campaign against it bragging that he would continue to defy the law “to stand by and protect Chicago’s immigrant communities against threats from ICE.”

Johnson and Chicago authorities complain about ICE raids, they claim that immigration authorities are targeting schools and churches, and have resorted to outright lies to spread fear.

“Earlier today, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents showed up at Hamline Elementary School,” Chief Education Officer Bogdana Chkoumbova lied at a press conference.

“School staff followed CPS established protocols. They kept ICE agents outside of the school and contacted CPS law department and CPS Office of Safety and Security for further guidance. The ICE agents were not allowed into the school and were not permitted to speak to any students or staff members. Here is the bottom line, our students and staff are safe.”

Chicago school staff weren’t actually interfering with ICE personnel, but with Secret Service agents who were investigating death threats being sent over the proposed TikTok ban.

Chicago Public Schools head Pedro Martinez kept up the lying on MSNBC, falsely stating that the Secret Service “presented credentials and shared that they were from ICE.”

Why did top Chicago education officials lie? To spread fear and build up opposition to immigration enforcement by frightening students and parents as they had done from the very beginning with an email offering “mental health resources available at every CPS school to help students who may be feeling concern and anxiety about the incoming administration”.

“Every violent crime is devastating, but scapegoating entire communities is not only misleading, it is unjust, and it is beneath us,” Johnson argued.

The ‘communities’ in question are illegal alien criminals and international gangs.

ICE isn’t terrorizing anyone. Mayor Brandon Johnson is using terror to protect the sanctuary city system. Johnson and Chicago politicians know that ICE is only coming for illegal alien criminals.

He isn’t protecting “families” or “communities”, but murderers, rapists, terrorists and child molesters. And he’s protecting them by forcing ICE to carry out immigration raids so that he can claim that the deportation of criminals is “terrorizing” Chicago’s Latino communities.

Because Johnson wasn’t protecting immigrants or even illegals, he was protecting criminals.

In D.C., Johnson claimed that everything was going well and crime was down in Chicago, but, Chicago authorities are once again rigging crime statistics by not recording crimes, not making arrests and not solving crimes.

Johnson shut down ShotSpotter which helped detect homicides. And only 1 in 7 violent crimes ended in an arrest. Chicago authorities now claim that they have cleared 60% of murders.

Last year they claimed to have a clearance rate of 54%, but the actual clearance rate for murders that ended in an arrest is only 23%. Or less than 1 in 4 murders.

Despite Johnson’s claim that crime is down, there have already been 77 murders this year.

Mayor Johnson, whose love for illegal aliens is only exceeded by his love for criminals, turned Chicago into a sanctuary city for criminals where most murders are filed as unprosecutable.

And the illegal alien criminals who commit them are treated as undeportable.

The sanctuary city for illegal alien criminals is a deeply unsafe place for everyone else. A third of Chicagoans are worried about migrant crime, and 1 in 5 say their children are now unsafe in school because of mass migration. But there’s no sanctuary for Americans in Chicago.

In Congress, Mayor Brandon Johnson, whose approval rating is at 6%, defended his pro-illegal alien criminal policies by claiming, “I was elected to represent the people of Chicago and that’s what I do”, but a majority of Chicago residents want less immigration, only 20% want more.

According to Johnson, around 1% of the city budget now goes toward illegal alien migrants.

While 80% of Chicago residents are sick and tired of Johnson, illegal alien criminals love him. And in Cook County, that 1 percent votes earlier and more often than Americans do.