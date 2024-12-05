Melbourne synagogue set on fire, significant damage reported

Witnesses said that they saw masked men pouring petrol on the building before setting it on fire.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In the early morning hours on Friday, a synagogue in Melbourne was set on fire in what Victoria police are investigating as an antisemitic attack.

Addas Israel Synagogue of Melbourne in Ripponlea, in the city’s southeast, apparently was targeted by arsonists.

Witnesses told Sky News Australia that they saw masked men pouring petrol on the building before setting it on fire.

There were reportedly people inside the building at the time of the fire, but they were successfully evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Fire Rescue Victoria firefighters spent over an hour putting out the blaze, which caused significant damage to the synagogue.

The Fire Rescue team declared the area has been shut down and declared a crime scene.

Victoria Fire Rescue Incident Controller Braydon Sinnamon told Sunrise, “The damage inside is quite significant. It did go throughout, but crews are now going inside, checking for hotspots and fire extension.”

Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley described the incident as “very, very concerning.”

“I feel for the Jewish community today, waking up to this news and let’s see what develops from it. It makes me feel quite sick,” she told Sunrise.

This incident comes a little more than a year after another synagogue in Melbourne was evacuated after a pro-Palestinian demonstration turned violent.

The Central Shul in Caufield – a neighborhood home to 40% of Melbourne’s Jewish population – was evacuated halfway through Friday services when police and security recommended worshippers leave as a safety measure. There were 150 congregants in the synagogue at the time.

Concerns over impending violence proved to be valid as violent clashes broke out in the neighboring park between several hundred pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrators.

A fight erupted late Friday at Princes Park among 400 demonstrators, 200 on each side. The police dispersed the crowds with pepper spray. One man experienced minor injuries after being hit with a rock.