Mexican president blasted for comparing prominent Jewish analyst to Hitler

By World Israel News staff

On Wednesday, Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador compared a political analyst and prominent member of the Jewish community to Adolf Hitler, Reuters reported.

Lopez Obrador said that analyst Carlos Alazraki, a outspoken critic of the president, was “Hitlerian.”

Mexico’s Jewish community blasted the president for using the offensive term.

“Any comparison with the most bloodthirsty regime in history is regrettable and unacceptable,” he said, according to a statement released by the Jewish community.

On Thursday, Lopez Obrador doubled down on the accusation, claiming that “Alazraki is a follower of Hitler’s thinking.”

He made reference to Joseph Goebbels, the infamous Nazi politician and propagandist who was responsible for presenting a favorable image of the Nazi regime to the German people.

Politicians in Mexico’s opposition reacted strongly to the hateful comments.

Congressman Santiago Creel said that “the President’s comment against Carlos Alazraki not only violates freedom of expression, but is unworthy and out of all proportion.

“To call a prominent member of the Jewish community ‘Hitlerian’ is extremely grotesque and aberrant,” he added.

Alazraki posted a video slamming the Mexican president’s comments but said he could forgive Obrador “because you don’t know what you’re doing.”