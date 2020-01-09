Missile strike emerging as possible main cause of Ukrainian airline disaster

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lays flowers at Borispil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, where a memorial was set up in the aftermath of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

A strike by a missile is among the main theories after information surfaced about “elements of a missile found near the site of the crash.”

By Associated Press

Ukraine says that it considers a missile strike as one of several possible causes for a crash in Iran of a Ukrainian jetliner on Wednesday, despite Iran’s denials.

All 176 people on board were killed.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s Security Council, told Ukrainian media that officials had several working theories regarding the crash, including a missile strike.

“A strike by a missile, possibly a Tor missile system, is among the main (theories), as information has surfaced on the internet about elements of a missile being found near the site of the crash,” Danilov said. He did not elaborate on where he saw the information on the internet.

Ukrainian investigators that arrived in Iran earlier on Thursday currently await permission from Iranian authorities to examine the crash site and look for missile fragments, Danilov said.

The Tor is a Russian-made missile system. Russia delivered 29 Tor-M1s to Iran in 2007 as part of a $700 million contract signed in December 2005. Iran has displayed the missiles in military parades, as well.

Iran did not immediately respond to the Ukrainian comments. However, Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, the spokesman of the Iranian armed forces, denied a missile hit the airplane. His comment was reported Wednesday by the semiofficial Fars news agency. He dismissed the allegation as “psychological warfare” by foreign-based Iranian opposition groups.

Ukraine has a grim history with missile attacks, including in July 2014 when one such strike downed a Malaysian Airlines flight over eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people aboard.