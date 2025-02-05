‘Morally deviant’ – Hamas executed its own gay operatives

Gaza terrorists aligned with Hamas outside of Rafah, Gaza, on September 20, 2023. (Shutterstock)

Internal notes from within terror organization promote recommended stoning a homosexual commander to death.

By World Israel News Staff

Hamas regularly tortured and executed its own members if they were suspected of engaging in “deviant” activity, meaning being homosexual, according to internal documents obtained by the New York Post.

The documents, which were obtained in an Israeli military raid and passed onto the Post, included notes about the behavior of individual operatives that raised the concern of the terror group’s senior leadership.

Notes on unacceptable acts warranting severe punishment, including death, described one man as being “behaviorally and morally deviant,” which is Hamas’ terminology for being gay, the Post reported.

The decision to execute former Hamas commander Mahmoud Ishtiwi, who was killed by the terror group after being accused of homosexual activity, was included in the documents.

“Committing the crime of sodomy in a hideous manner while he is married to two women,” Islamic religious leaders within Hamas wrote of Ishtiwi.

“This is more heinous than adultery and it has been described as an obscenity in the Qur’an more than once. Sodomy receives its punishment at the very least, which is stoning to death.”

After a forced confession, Ishtiwi was tortured in Hamas prisons for a year, then shot to death.

While Hamas has downplayed homosexuality within its ranks, an Israeli male survivor of the Nova Festival massacre told Hebrew-language media that he was sexually assaulted by a terrorist during the onslaught.

One Israel Fund Director of Education Eve Harow said that the brutality described within Hamas itself is a clear reflection of the terror organization’s violent ideology, which also sees the group torture Gazan civilians opposed to their regime.

“Even within their own society, those who do not conform to Hamas’ extremist ideology — whether women, journalists, activists or minority groups — face persecution, imprisonment or even execution,” she told the Post.

“Their leadership thrives on destruction, sacrificing their own people while blaming the world for the consequences of their own brutality.”