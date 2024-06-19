Nasrallah vows ‘no place’ in Israel will be safe if war declared, threatens Cyprus

Nasrallah mentioned Cyprus as a warning that it shouldn’t provide Israel with logistical infrastructure if there is a war.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

With tensions growing between Lebanon and Israel, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened that, in the case of an all-out war, “no place in Israel” will be safe, and Cyprus may also be attacked.

Nasrallah vowed attacks by the air, ground, and sea and declared the“situation in the Mediterranean will change completely.”

The terror leader continued that “no place” in Israel would be spared Hezbollah’s missiles, and there would be “no ceilings” and “no rules.”

He added, “The enemy knows well that we have prepared ourselves for the worst… and that no place… will be spared our rockets.”

Hezbollah has fired rockets into Israel almost daily since Hamas invaded Israel on October 7th, and Nasrallah has made frequent threats against Israel, but for the first time, he also mentioned possible attacks against Cyprus.

Nasrallah mentioned Cyprus as a warning that it shouldn’t provide Israel with logistical infrastructure if there is a war between Israel and Lebanon.

He said, “Opening Cypriot airports and bases to the Israeli enemy to target Lebanon would mean that the Cypriot government is part of the war, and the resistance will deal with it as part of the war.”

In a ceremony to honor the slain Hezbollah senior commander Taleb Abdullah, Nasrallah said, “The enemy wants to intimidate us, but they are the ones who should be afraid.”

Nasrallah said that he, like Hamas, demanded that Israel commit to a complete and permanent ceasefire in Gaza immediately instead of a 3-phased gradual ceasefire the US has supported and Israel has agreed to accept.

The Hezbollah leader said, “We will continue to support Gaza, and we are ready for anything. We are not afraid. Our demand is clear: A complete and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.”

Even though the Israeli government has agreed to a 3-phase end of the war, Nasrallah claimed, “Every day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu comes out and says that a ceasefire is impossible,” and alluded to government ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Betzalel Smotrich who he said “will drage the enemy [Israel] into the ditch.”