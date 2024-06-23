Netanyahu accuses Biden of imposing ‘dramatic decrease’ in weapons transfers to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister doubles down on criticism of Biden administration, accuses White House of dramatically limiting arms sales to Israel during Gaza war.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Biden administration of imposing severe limits on arms sales to Israel during the ongoing Gaza war, brushing off criticism of a recent video statement Netanyahu made chiding the White House’s restrictions on weapons transfers.

Speaking at the start of the weekly meeting of the Israeli government, Netanyahu expressed appreciation for “the support of President Biden and the American administration for Israel,” while at the same time criticizing the “dramatic decrease” in weapons transfers imposed four months ago by the Biden White House.

“Since the start of the war, the US has given us support in spirit and in materiel – defensive and offensive means,” Netanyahu said.

“But four months ago, there was a dramatic decrease in the munitions coming to Israel from the US. For long weeks, we turned to our American friends and requested that the shipments be expedited.”

“We did this time and again. We did so at the highest levels, and at all levels, and I want to emphasize – we did so behind closed doors. We received all sorts of explanations, but one thing we did not receive; the basic situation did not change. Certain items arrived sporadically but the munitions at large remained behind.”

Netanyahu defended his video statement, released last Tuesday, in which he revealed details from a conversation with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, regarding restrictions placed by the White House on certain arms sales.

“I said it’s inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel,” Netanyahu said in the statement.

“Israel, America’s closest ally, fighting for its life, fighting against Iran and our other common enemies.”

The statement sparked a firestorm of controversy, with the White House publicly denying knowledge of the conversation, while reportedly privately expressing outrage over the video, cancelling a planned meeting with Israeli officials.

On Sunday, Netanyahu explained his decision to issue the video statement, and responded to the “personal attacks” against him following its publication.

“After months in which there was no change in this situation, I decided to give this public expression. We did so out of years of experience and the knowledge that this step was vital to opening the bottleneck.”

“I expected that this would entail personal attacks against me at home and abroad, as happened when I came out against the nuclear agreement with Iran, as happened – and as is happening – when I repeatedly opposed the establishment of a Palestinian terrorist state, and as is now happening when I oppose ending the war while Hamas remains in place. But I am willing to absorb personal attacks on behalf of the State of Israel.”

“In light of what I have heard over the past 24 hours, I hope and believe that this issue will be resolved in the near future. But I would like to emphasize, and I have said this to our American friends, there is one item we have and it will always be decisive: The heroism and determination of our fighters – and with this weapon we will win.”