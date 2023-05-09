Netanyahu: Israel ready for multi-front war against Iran and terror proxies

“We are in the midst of a campaign. We are prepared for all possibilities. I suggest that our enemies not test us,” said the Israeli premier.

By JNS

Israel is prepared for a multi-front conflict against Iran and its terrorist proxies, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday after the Jewish state launched “Operation Shield and Arrow” against Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

“It’s clear that 95% of Israel’s security problems come from Iran,” the prime minister said in a Zoom address to a conference organized by the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF).

“We are dealing with an attempt by Iran to start a multi-front campaign against us. I instructed the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] and security forces to be prepared for this fight. … If we need to, we will,” he added.

Netanyahu convened an expanded situational assessment session in the early evening whose participants included Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, Mossad Director David Barnea, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

Shortly thereafter, the Security Cabinet held a meeting at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.