Netanyahu to Iranian people: ‘You deserve better’

Tehran’s ‘puppets are eliminated,’ Netanyahu says in statement to Iranian people, calling for overthrow of ‘Iran’s tyrants.’

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a video statement Monday directed at the people of Iran, urging them to defy their government, warning that it is pushing Iran “closer to the abyss,” adding that Tehran’s proxy war against Israel was a losing battle.

“I speak a lot about the leaders of Iran,” Netanyahu said. “Yet at this pivotal moment, I want to address you – the people of Iran. I want to do so directly, without filters, without middlemen.”

“Every day, you see a regime that subjugates you, makes fiery speeches about defending Lebanon, defending Gaza. Yet every day, that regime plunges our region deeper into darkness and deeper into war.”

Referencing the targeted killings of Hamas’ military commander in the Gaza Strip, Mohammed Deif, and Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, Netanyahu boasted that the IDF was rapidly destroying the leadership of two of Iran’s largest proxy forces.

“Every day, their puppets are eliminated. Ask Mohammed Deif. Ask Nasrallah. There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach. There is nowhere we will not go to protect our people and protect our country.”

“With every passing moment, the regime is bringing you — the noble Persian people — closer to the abyss.”

“The vast majority of Iranians know their regime doesn’t care a whit about them. If it did care, if it cared about you, it would stop wasting billions of dollars on futile wars across the Middle East. It would start improving your lives.”

Offering a vision of globalized trade and investment, Netanyahu said that a post-Islamist Iran would “finally be at peace” – including with Israel.

“When Iran is finally free and that moment will come a lot sooner than people think – everything will be different. Our two ancient peoples, the Jewish people and the Persian people, will finally be at peace. Our two countries, Israel and Iran, will be at peace.”

“Don’t let a small group of fanatic theocrats crush your hopes and your dreams,” Netanyahu continued. “I know you don’t support the rapists and murderers of Hamas and Hezbollah, but your leaders do. You deserve more. The people of Iran should know – Israel stands with you.”