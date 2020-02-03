Netanyahu: Uganda might open Jerusalem embassy, following US, Guatemala

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara meet with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his wife Janet. (GPO/Haim Zach)

Netanyahu announced during his visit to Uganda that he hopes to have good news for Israel by the end of the day.

By World Israel News Staff

On a one-day visit to Uganda, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara were welcomed by President Yoweri Museveni and his wife, Education Minister Janet Museveni, at the Entebbe Presidential Residence.

Earlier, the Israeli leader and his wife were met at the airport by Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda and his wife Jocelyn.

Netanyahu wrote in the guestbook, “To President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet, Many thanks for your incomparable hospitality and friendship – to us and to the State of Israel. We are deeply moved and deeply grateful.”

Netanyahu and Museveni discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas: Civilian, economic, health, water, energy, communications and agriculture.

The prime minister has made improving ties with African nations a priority over the last few years.

“Israel is making a big return to Africa, and Africa has already returned to Israel. These are important ties politically, economically and in terms of security,” Netanyahu said before he headed to Uganda, adding that he hopes to have good news for the State of Israel by the end of the day, referring to the possible opening of Uganda’s embassy in Jerusalem.

In Feb. 2017, five African heads of parliament came to Israel to take part in a historic three-day parliamentary seminar at the Knesset, one of the largest conferences of parliaments heads ever held at the Knesset.

The African leaders included those from Ghana, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.