‘Never again must be a promise’: South Korea opens its first Holocaust museum

Israeli Ambassador to South Korea Rafi Harpaz visits Korea's first Holocaust museum in the city of Paju on May 19, 2025. (Photo by KIBI/TPS-IL)

The institution aims to educate the Korean public on the realities of genocide and the importance of standing against extremism and historical denial.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

South Korea inaugurated its first Holocaust museum today in the city of Paju, marking a historic step in Holocaust education and remembrance on Monday.

“This museum is more than a place of remembrance – it is a place of education, of truth, and of moral responsibility,” said Israeli Ambassador to South Korea Rafi Harpaz during his keynote address to a gathering of diplomats, scholars and guests.

“The Holocaust was one of the darkest chapters in human history. Six million Jews were murdered simply because they were Jewish. Remembering the Holocaust is not a choice – it is a moral obligation to the victims, to history, and to future generations,” he said.

The museum, founded by the Korea Israel Bible Institute (KIBI), presents an in-depth exhibition on the Holocaust, the history of the Jewish people, and the formation of the State of Israel.

Its launch follows years of planning, research, and interfaith cooperation.

KIBI, a Christian organization founded in the 1980s, continues to promote understanding between Christians and Jews in Korea and beyond.

The museum’s creation comes in response to a surge in antisemitism since Hamas’ attack on October 7, 2023 and the subsequent war. Professor Song Man Seok, a senior KIBI leader and the driving force behind the museum, described the urgency the organization felt.

“After October 7th, we witnessed a shocking rise in hatred toward Israel and the Jewish people – even here in Korea,” Song said.

“It was a wake-up call for us. We must educate the public about the Jewish people, about the Holocaust, and about the real meaning of genocide. At the same time, we wanted to send a clear message of solidarity and support to the Jewish people.”

Song also referenced recent troubling incidents, including an episode in which the Israeli ambassador was harassed by protesters while dining with his family in Seoul.

“The growing extremism cannot go unanswered,” he said. “This museum is our response – a shield of knowledge, values, and empathy.”

Paju, a city of 500,000, carries its own symbolism for South Koreans. Because of its proximity to the De-Militarized Zone with North Korea, it is home to several military installations and observation points.

But the city’s Dorasan Railway Station, located 650 meters from the border, was built in the hopes of one day reconnecting the Korean Peninsula. Paju is about 40 km northwest of Seoul.

Said Harpaz, “Denying or distorting the Holocaust is not an academic debate,” Harpaz warned.

“It is an attack on justice, on memory, and on the dignity of the victims. We have a responsibility to confront these phenomena and educate future generations to understand the destructive consequences of hatred, indifference, and silence.”

“This museum,” the ambassador added, “stands as a testament to our commitment to truth, to memory, and to making sure that ‘Never Again’ remains a promise – not just a slogan.”