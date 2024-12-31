NGOs driving antisemitism in Europe, part II: The UK

Demonstrators hold up flags and placards during a pro Palestinian demonstration in London, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Police estimate number of people taking part in the protest at around 100,000. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

So, while ordinary Britons are serving prison sentences of up to several years for posting relatively bland statements on social media, the people behind these charities and mosques continue to run their businesses as usual.

By Robert Williams, Gatestone Institute

European authorities, as usual, refuse to fight the violence running rampant in their streets. Most recently, Amsterdam’s mayor, Femke Halsema, banned a rally against antisemitism at the central Dam Square; she said out of concern for Jewish citizens.

After the Amsterdam attacks against Jews and Israelis, during which the police stood by and did nothing, Halsema publicly regretted calling the event a pogrom. Such terms, she said, were “propaganda”:

“If I had known that it would be used politically in this way, and also as propaganda… I want nothing to do with that. The Israeli government spoke of a ‘Palestinian pogrom on the streets of Amsterdam,’ and in The Hague, the words were used to discriminate against Moroccan Amsterdammers – Muslims. That is not what I meant or what I wanted.”

In Berlin, Germany, Police Chief Barbara Slowik recently advised gays and Jews to conceal those aspects of their identities in neighborhoods with large Arab populations.

“There are areas of the city, we need to be perfectly honest here, where I would advise people who wear a kippah or are openly gay to be more careful,” she said.

“There are certain neighbourhoods where the majority of people of Arab origin live, who also have sympathies for terrorist groups,” and are “openly hostile towards Jews”.

In London, antisemitic violent crime is rampant: Between October 2023 and October 2024, 2,383 antisemitic hate crimes occurred, compared to 550 in 2022 and 845 in 2021. The city actually created a special bus route for Jews to make them “feel safe.”.

“Jewish Londoners have felt scared to leave their homes,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said earlier this year.

“So, this direct bus link between these two significant communities [Stamford Hill in Hackney and Golders Green in Barnet,] means you can travel on the 310, not need to change, and be safe and feel safer. I hope that will lead to more Londoners from these communities using public transport safely.”

Khan famously said in the past that being prepared for terror is just “part and parcel of life in a big city.”

“I was struck by the conversations I’ve had in recent months with the Jewish community,” he remarked.

“They were frightened because of a massive increase of antisemitism since Oct. 7 of last year. I was told stories by families who, where they changed buses from Stamford Hill to Golders Green at Finsbury Park, they were frightened about the abuse they had received.”

The violence did not magically appear out of nowhere after October 7.

The “world’s oldest hatred” has for years been promoted by questionable non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and charities — at the very same time, in fact, that European governments clamped down on free speech in the name of preventing hate.

Evidently, hate against the Jews and European natives was made an exception: European authorities have allowed these NGOs to proliferate and flourish.

The UK is brimming with antisemitic and anti-Western charities and NGOs. Many, to begin with, are affiliated with Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

These include the Muslim Association of Britain (MAB), the Palestinian Forum for Britain, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, and the Friends of al-Aqsa.

All four have been involved in organizing the weekly pro-Hamas protests in the UK to their current hysterical antisemitic pitch.

While support for Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organization in the UK, could lead to up to 14 years in prison, not a single one of the organizers has been arrested.

The protests have been allowed to continue for more than a year. The leader of the Palestinian Forum for Britain, Zaher Birawi, is a senior Hamas operative, designated as a terrorist by Israel more than 10 years ago. He lives undisturbed in the leafy London neighborhood of Barnet.

According to The Sun:

“A video shows him speaking at a 2019 event in London on ‘Understanding Hamas’ and he has been photographed with the political leader of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh.”

Last year, The Sun also noted documents showing that several men with links to Hamas have been living freely in London. A year ago, Labour MP Christian Wakeford told The Sun:

“It highlights a clear national security threat if we’ve got operatives from a proscribed terrorist organisation living and promoting Hamas in London.”

The Labour government apparently does not care about Hamas terrorists promoting Hamas in London. What they do seem to care about is shutting down all criticism of Hamas.

One elderly pensioner — who expressed his disappointment that Palestinian flags were being flown all over Bethnal Green Road in East London — was arrested for it.

Plenty of other organizations, unaffiliated with Hamas, push anti-Western, antisemitic, propaganda in the UK as well. According to the UK’s National Secular Society, these include:

“Miftahul Jannah Academy, which published sermons on its website by Islamic scholar Muhammad Patel describing Jews as having ‘dirty’ qualities and saying that Allah turned some Jews into ‘apes and monkeys and pigs’ because Allah is ‘angry’ with them… Islamic Centre Leicester, which hosted a sermon uploaded to YouTube… saying Jews have ‘greed of long life’ because they fear punishment in the afterlife. The content was removed after the NSS told the regulators, but no further action appears to have been taken – even though this is the second time the NSS has registered concerns about extremism at this charity… and Cricklewood Muslim Youth Trust… which tweeted an image warning Muslims to ‘Keep away from the enemies of Allaah the Jews & Christians'”.

Those charities also praised the Taliban; suggested Muslims should help Islamic nations to buy machine guns; and advocate death as the appropriate punishment for apostates and blasphemers.

Then there are the mosques where hatred and violence are preached.

At Birmingham’s Green Lane Mosque, for instance, the imams give lectures on how to properly stone a woman – you first bury her up to her waist – and how to kill homosexuals and apostates.

Evidently, that did not bother the British government one bit. Last year, it awarded the mosque a £2.2 million ($2.8 million) grant towards “youth services” to fund “mentors and role models” such as “trusted adults found in youth centers.”

The grant was suspended only after the Middle East Forum alerted authorities to what its imams had stated.

It is, however, totally unbelievable that the authorities did not already know that:

After all, if the British authorities, who scour social media on a daily basis for excuses to put British people behind bars, can find the most inoffensive comments in closed social media groups, it does not quite seem probable that the intelligence services never came across the venomous sermons preached in Britain’s radical mosques.

It is just that the government, and the police, appear to be guided by Islamists.

Even more bizarre, after a complaint was lodged with UK authorities over runaway racism at Cricklewood Muslim Youth Trust, British authorities not only remained unconcerned, they actually gave the organization a “seal of approval” by registering it as a legitimate charity.

Where does that leave the Jews and everyone else? In beautiful downtown Upyoursville.