Nicaragua breaks off diplomatic ties with Israel

Daniel Ortega, president of Nicaragua, receives an Ecuadorian delegation in August 2013. Photo by Fernanda LeMarie/Foreign Ministry of Ecuador via Wikimedia Commons.

Nicaragua called Israel’s government ‘fascist’ and ‘genocidal’ over the ongoing war in Gaza.

By JNS

The Central American nation of Nicaragua on Friday said it was cutting diplomatic relations with Israel over the war against Hamas in Gaza, calling the government in Jerusalem “fascist” and “genocidal.”

Earlier in the day, the National Assembly, the legislature in Managua, passed a resolution calling for the country to take action to coincide with the first anniversary of the war, which Hamas started with its mass terror invasion of southern Israel, murdering some 1,200 people, wounding thousands more and kidnapping 251 to Gaza.

In its statement, the Nicaraguan government also noted that the conflict “extends against Lebanon and gravely threatens Syria, Yemen and Iran.” Israel has been defending itself the past year against attacks by Tehran and regional terror proxies Hezbollah, the Houthis and other militant forces sworn to the Jewish state’s destruction.

Under President Daniel Ortega’s administration, Nicaragua is allied with the Islamic Republic.

“Nicaragua has become increasingly isolated in recent years after Ortega cracked down on anti-government protests in 2018, which rights groups say left around 300 dead,” the Associated Press reported.

The International Court of Justice in the Hague ruled earlier in April against Nicaragua’s request that it order Germany to halt arms sales to Israel.

Colombia’s president announced in May that his country would be breaking off diplomatic ties with Israel due to the war against Hamas.

“Here in front of you, the government of change, of the president of the republic, announces that tomorrow we will break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel … for having a government, for having a president who is genocidal,” said President Gustavo Petro in Bogotá.

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz tweeted: “The president of Colombia promised to give a reward to the murderers of Hamas—and the day has come. History will remember that Gustavo Petro decided to side with the most despicable monsters known to mankind, who burned babies, murdered children, raped women and kidnapped innocent civilians.”

He went on to say that bilateral relations between the countries had historically been warm, and that “not even an antisemitic and hate-filled president will be able to change that. The State of Israel will continue to protect its citizens without fear.”